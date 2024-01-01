Aaron Smith

Get up on the floor Dancin' all night long Get up on the floor Dancin' till the break of dawn Get up on the floor Dancin' till the break of dawn Get up on the floor Dancin' *** All the time My baby you on my mind And I don't know why Yeah but the feeling is fine Can't you see Yo' honey you are for me oh We were meant to be *** Dancin' in the moonlight Gazing at the stars so bright Holding you until the sunrise Sleeping until the midnight Get up on the floor *** Dancin' all night long Get up on the floor Dancin' till the break of dawn Get up on the floor Dancin' till the break of dawn Get up on the floor Dancin' *** Dancin' is what to do Dancin' when I think of you Dancin' is what clears my soul Dancin' is what makes me whole Dancin' is what to do Dancin' when I think of you Dancin' is what clears my soul Dancin' is what makes me whole *** Every time when I look in your eyes I smile with pride, happy that you were mine Trust your love, your love is true, I know You are the best thing that has happened to me, oh oh! Get up on the floor *** Dancin' all night long Get up on the floor Dancin' till the break of dawn Get up on the floor Dancin' till the break of dawn Get up on the floor Dancin' *** Dancin' is what to do Dancin' when I think of you Dancin' is what clears my soul Dancin' is what makes me whole Dancin' is what to do Dancin' when I think of you Dancin' is what clears my soul Dancin' is what makes me whole *** Get up on the floor Dancin' all night long Get up on the floor Dancin' till the break of dawn Get up on the floor Dancin' till the break of dawn Get up on the floor Dancin' (oh) *** Get up on the floor Dancin' all night long Get up on the floor Dancin' till the break of dawn Get up on the floor Dancin' till the break of dawn Get up on the floor Dancin' (oh) *** Dancin' is what to do Dancin' when I think of you Dancin' is what clears my soul Dancin' is what makes me whole *** Dancin' is what to do Dancin' when I think of you Dancin' is what clears my soul Dancin' is what makes me whole *** Dancin' is what to do Dancin' when I think of you Dancin' is what clears my soul Dancin' is what makes me whole *** Dancin' is what to do Dancin' when I think of you Dancin' is what clears my soul Dancin' is what makes me whole