Gimme Gimme Gimme Şarkı Sözleri
Half past twelve,
and I’m watching the late show in my flat all alone,
how I hate to spend the evening on my own.
Autumn winds
blowing outside my window as I look around the room,
and it makes me so depressed to see the gloom.
There’s not a soul out there,
no one to hear my prayer.
***
Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight.
Won’t somebody help me chase the shadows away?
Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight.
Take me through the darkness to the break of the day.
***
Movie stars,
find the end of the rainbow, with a fortune to win,
it’s so different from the world I’m living in.
Tired of TV,
I open the window and I gaze into the night,
but there’s nothing there to see, no one in sight.
There’s not a soul out there,
no one to hear my prayer.
***
Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight.
Won’t somebody help me chase the shadows away?
Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight.
Take me through the darkness to the break of the day.
***
Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight…
Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight…
***
There’s not a soul out there,
no one to hear my prayer.
***
Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight.
Won’t somebody help me chase the shadows away?
Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight.
Take me through the darkness to the break of the day.
***
Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight.
Won’t somebody help me chase the shadows away?
Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight.
Take me through the darkness to the break of the day.