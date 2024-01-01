Half past twelve, and I’m watching the late show in my flat all alone, how I hate to spend the evening on my own. Autumn winds blowing outside my window as I look around the room, and it makes me so depressed to see the gloom. There’s not a soul out there, no one to hear my prayer. *** Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight. Won’t somebody help me chase the shadows away? Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight. Take me through the darkness to the break of the day. *** Movie stars, find the end of the rainbow, with a fortune to win, it’s so different from the world I’m living in. Tired of TV, I open the window and I gaze into the night, but there’s nothing there to see, no one in sight. There’s not a soul out there, no one to hear my prayer. *** Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight. Won’t somebody help me chase the shadows away? Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight. Take me through the darkness to the break of the day. *** Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight… Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight… *** There’s not a soul out there, no one to hear my prayer. *** Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight. Won’t somebody help me chase the shadows away? Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight. Take me through the darkness to the break of the day. *** Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight. Won’t somebody help me chase the shadows away? Gimme! gimme! gimme! a man after midnight. Take me through the darkness to the break of the day.