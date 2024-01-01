I’ve been cheated by you since I don’t know when.
So I made up my mind, it must come to an end.
Look at me now, will I ever learn?
I don’t know how but I suddenly lose control.
There’s a fire within my soul.
Just one look and I can hear a bell ring.
One more look and I forget everything, o-o-o-oh.
***
Mamma mia, here I go again.
My my, how can I resist you?
Mamma mia, does it show again?
My my, just how much I’ve missed you.
Yes, I’ve been brokenhearted,
blue since the day we parted.
Why, why did I ever let you go?
Mamma mia, now I really know,
my my, I could never let you go.
***
I’ve been angry and sad about the things that you do.
I can’t count all the times that I’ve told you we’re through.
And when you go, when you slam the door,
I think you know that you won’t be away too long,
you know that I’m not that strong.
Just one look and I can hear a bell ring.
One more look and I forget everything, o-o-o-oh.
***
Mamma mia, here I go again.
My my, how can I resist you?
Mamma mia, does it show again?
My my, just how much I’ve missed you.
Yes, I’ve been brokenhearted,
blue since the day we parted.
Why, why did I ever let you go?
Mamma mia, even if I say
“bye bye”, leave me now or never.
Mamma mia, it’s a game we play.
“Bye bye” doesn’t mean forever.
***
Mamma mia, here I go again.
My my, how can I resist you?
Mamma mia, does it show again?
My my, just how much I’ve missed you.
Yes, I’ve been brokenhearted,
blue since the day we parted.
Why, why did I ever let you go?
Mamma mia, now I really know,
my my, I could never let you go.