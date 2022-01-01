Back in black, I hit the sack I've been too long, I'm glad to be back Yes, I'm let loose from the noose That's kept me hanging about I'm just looking at the sky 'cause it's getting me high Forget the hearse, 'cause I'll never die I got nine lives, cat's eyes Abusing every one of them and running wild *** 'Cause I'm back, yes I'm back Well, I'm back, yes I'm back Well, I'm back, back Well, I'm back in black Yes, I'm back in black *** Back in the back of a Cadillac Number one with a bullet, I'm a power pack Yes, I'm in a bang with a gang They've got to catch me if they want me to hang 'Cause I'm back on the track and I'm beatin' the flack Nobody's gonna get me on another rap So, look at me now, I'm just making my play Don't try to push your luck, just get out of my way *** 'Cause I'm back, yes I'm back Well, I'm back, yes I'm back Well, I'm back, back Well, I'm back in black Yes, I'm back in black *** Well, I'm back, yes I'm back Well, I'm back, yes I'm back Well, I'm back, back Well, I'm back in black Yes, I'm back in black, yow *** Ah, yeah Oh, yeah Take my love Yeah, yeah Yeah Ah, hey yeah Ooh, yeah *** Well, I'm back (I'm back) Back, well I'm (I'm back) Back (I'm back) Back (I'm back) Back (I'm back) Back, back in black Yes, I'm back in black *** I've hit the sack