Back in black, I hit the sack
I've been too long, I'm glad to be back
Yes, I'm let loose from the noose
That's kept me hanging about
I'm just looking at the sky 'cause it's getting me high
Forget the hearse, 'cause I'll never die
I got nine lives, cat's eyes
Abusing every one of them and running wild
***
'Cause I'm back, yes I'm back
Well, I'm back, yes I'm back
Well, I'm back, back
Well, I'm back in black
Yes, I'm back in black
***
Back in the back of a Cadillac
Number one with a bullet, I'm a power pack
Yes, I'm in a bang with a gang
They've got to catch me if they want me to hang
'Cause I'm back on the track and I'm beatin' the flack
Nobody's gonna get me on another rap
So, look at me now, I'm just making my play
Don't try to push your luck, just get out of my way
***
'Cause I'm back, yes I'm back
Well, I'm back, yes I'm back
Well, I'm back, back
Well, I'm back in black
Yes, I'm back in black
***
Well, I'm back, yes I'm back
Well, I'm back, yes I'm back
Well, I'm back, back
Well, I'm back in black
Yes, I'm back in black, yow
***
Ah, yeah
Oh, yeah
Take my love
Yeah, yeah
Yeah
Ah, hey yeah
Ooh, yeah
***
Well, I'm back (I'm back)
Back, well I'm (I'm back)
Back (I'm back)
Back (I'm back)
Back (I'm back)
Back, back in black
Yes, I'm back in black
***
I've hit the sack