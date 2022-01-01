I'm a rolling thunder, pouring rain I'm coming on like a hurricane My lightning's flashing across the sky You're only young, but you're gonna die *** I won't take no prisoners, won't spare no lives Nobody's putting up a fight I got my bell, I'm gonna take you to hell I'm gonna get you, Satan get you *** Hell's bells Yeah, hell's bells You got me ringing Hell's bells My temperature's high Hell's bells *** I'll give you black sensations up and down your spine If you're into evil, you're a friend of mine See my white light flashing as I split the night 'Cause if good's on the left, then I'm sticking to the right *** I won't take no prisoners, won't spare no lives Nobody's putting up a fight I got my bell, I'm gonna take you to hell I'm gonna get you, Satan get you *** Hell's bells Oh, hell's bells You got me ringing Hell's bells My temperature's high Hell's bells *** Hell's bells, Satan's comin' to you Hell's bells, he's ringing them now Those hell's bells, the temperature's high Hell's bells, across the sky Hell's bells, they're taking you down Hell's bells, they're dragging you under Hell's bells, gonna split the night Hell's bells, there's no way to fight, yeah *** Hell's bells