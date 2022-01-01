Hells Bells Şarkı Sözleri
I'm a rolling thunder, pouring rain
I'm coming on like a hurricane
My lightning's flashing across the sky
You're only young, but you're gonna die
***
I won't take no prisoners, won't spare no lives
Nobody's putting up a fight
I got my bell, I'm gonna take you to hell
I'm gonna get you, Satan get you
***
Hell's bells
Yeah, hell's bells
You got me ringing
Hell's bells
My temperature's high
Hell's bells
***
I'll give you black sensations up and down your spine
If you're into evil, you're a friend of mine
See my white light flashing as I split the night
'Cause if good's on the left, then I'm sticking to the right
***
I won't take no prisoners, won't spare no lives
Nobody's putting up a fight
I got my bell, I'm gonna take you to hell
I'm gonna get you, Satan get you
***
Hell's bells
Oh, hell's bells
You got me ringing
Hell's bells
My temperature's high
Hell's bells
***
Hell's bells, Satan's comin' to you
Hell's bells, he's ringing them now
Those hell's bells, the temperature's high
Hell's bells, across the sky
Hell's bells, they're taking you down
Hell's bells, they're dragging you under
Hell's bells, gonna split the night
Hell's bells, there's no way to fight, yeah
***
Hell's bells