Livin' easy Lovin' free Season ticket on a one way ride Askin' nothin' Leave me be Takin' everythin' in my stride Don't need reason Don't need rhyme Ain't nothin' that I'd rather do Goin' down Party time My friends are gonna be there too *** I'm on the highway to hell On the highway to hell Highway to hell I'm on the highway to hell *** No stop signs Speed limit Nobody's gonna slow me down Like a wheel Gonna spin it Nobody's gonna mess me around Hey satan Payin' my dues Playin' in a rockin' band Hey mumma Look at me I'm on the way to the promised land *** I'm on the highway to hell Highway to hell I'm on the highway to hell Highway to hell Don't stop me *** I'm on the highway to hell On the highway to hell Highway to hell I'm on the highway to hell (Highway to hell) I'm on the highway to hell (Highway to hell) highway to hell (Highway to hell) highway to hell (Highway to hell) And I'm goin' down All the way I'm on the highway to hell