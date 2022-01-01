Tailored suits, chauffered cars Fine hotels and big cigars Up for grabs, up for a price Where the red hot girls keep on dancing through the night The claim is on you The sights are on me So what do you do That's guaranteed Hey little girl, you want it all The furs, the diamonds, the painting on the wall *** Come on, come on, love me for the money Come on, come on, listen to the money talk Come on, come on, love me for the money Come on, come on, listen to the money talk *** A French maid, foreign chef A big house with king-size bed You've had enough, you ship them out The dollar's up, down, you'd better buy the pound The claim is on you The sights are on me So what do you do That's guaranteed Hey little girl, you break the laws You hustle, you deal, you steal from us all *** Come on, come on, love me for the money Come on, come on, listen to the money talk Come on, come on, love me for the money Come on, come on, listen to the money talk *** Money talks Money talks B.S. walks Money talks Come on, come on *** Come on, come on, love me for the money Come on, come on, listen to the money talk Come on, come on, love me for the money Come on, come on, listen to the money talk (Come on, come on, love me for the money) Money talks (Come on, come on, listen to the money talk) Money talk, talk, talk (Come on, come on, love me for the money) Hear it talk (Come on, come on, listen to the money talk) *** Money talk