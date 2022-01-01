Tailored suits, chauffered cars
Fine hotels and big cigars
Up for grabs, up for a price
Where the red hot girls keep on dancing through the night
The claim is on you
The sights are on me
So what do you do
That's guaranteed
Hey little girl, you want it all
The furs, the diamonds, the painting on the wall
***
Come on, come on, love me for the money
Come on, come on, listen to the money talk
Come on, come on, love me for the money
Come on, come on, listen to the money talk
***
A French maid, foreign chef
A big house with king-size bed
You've had enough, you ship them out
The dollar's up, down, you'd better buy the pound
The claim is on you
The sights are on me
So what do you do
That's guaranteed
Hey little girl, you break the laws
You hustle, you deal, you steal from us all
***
Come on, come on, love me for the money
Come on, come on, listen to the money talk
Come on, come on, love me for the money
Come on, come on, listen to the money talk
***
Money talks
Money talks
B.S. walks
Money talks
Come on, come on
***
Come on, come on, love me for the money
Come on, come on, listen to the money talk
Come on, come on, love me for the money
Come on, come on, listen to the money talk
(Come on, come on, love me for the money)
Money talks (Come on, come on, listen to the money talk)
Money talk, talk, talk (Come on, come on, love me for the money)
Hear it talk (Come on, come on, listen to the money talk)
***
Money talk