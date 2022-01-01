Rock N Roll Train Şarkı Sözleri
One hot angel
One cool devil
Your mind on the fantasy
Livin on the ecstasy
Give it all, give it
***
Give it what you got
Come on give it all a lot
Pick it up and move it
Give it to the spot
Your mind on a fantasy
***
Livin on ecstasy
Runaway Train
(Running right off the track)
Runaway Train
(Running right off the track)
Runaway Train
(Running right off the track)
Yeah the Runaway Train
***
One hard ring a bell
Old school rebel
A ten for the revelry
Jamming up the agency
***
Shake it, shake it
Take it to the spot
You know she made it really hot
Get it on, give it up
Come on give it all you got
***
Your mind on a fantasy
Livin on the ecstasy
Runaway Train
(Running right off the track)
Yeah the Runaway Train yeah
(Running right off the track)
On the Runaway Train
(Running right off the track)
***
Runaway Train
(Running right off the track)
One hot southern belle
Son of a devil
***
School boy's spelling bee
A school girl with a fantasy
One hard ring a bell
All screwed up
A ten on the revelry
***
Jamming up the agency
Shake it, take it
Take it to the spot
You know she make it really hot
***
Give it all, give it up
Come on give it all you got
You know she just like it
Runaway Train
(Running right off the track)
She's coming off the track
Runaway Train
(Running right off the track)
Get it on, get it up
Come on give it all you got
Runaway Train
(Running right off the track)
Runaway Train
(Running right off the track)