One hot angel One cool devil Your mind on the fantasy Livin on the ecstasy Give it all, give it *** Give it what you got Come on give it all a lot Pick it up and move it Give it to the spot Your mind on a fantasy *** Livin on ecstasy Runaway Train (Running right off the track) Runaway Train (Running right off the track) Runaway Train (Running right off the track) Yeah the Runaway Train *** One hard ring a bell Old school rebel A ten for the revelry Jamming up the agency *** Shake it, shake it Take it to the spot You know she made it really hot Get it on, give it up Come on give it all you got *** Your mind on a fantasy Livin on the ecstasy Runaway Train (Running right off the track) Yeah the Runaway Train yeah (Running right off the track) On the Runaway Train (Running right off the track) *** Runaway Train (Running right off the track) One hot southern belle Son of a devil *** School boy's spelling bee A school girl with a fantasy One hard ring a bell All screwed up A ten on the revelry *** Jamming up the agency Shake it, take it Take it to the spot You know she make it really hot *** Give it all, give it up Come on give it all you got You know she just like it Runaway Train (Running right off the track) She's coming off the track Runaway Train (Running right off the track) Get it on, get it up Come on give it all you got Runaway Train (Running right off the track) Runaway Train (Running right off the track)