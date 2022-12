Hello baby gimme your hand Check out the high spots the lay of the land You don't need a rocket or a big limousine Come on over baby and I'll make you obscene *** I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City *** All over the city and down to the dives Don't mess with this place it'll eat you alive Got lip smackin' honey to soak up the jam On top of the world ma' ready to slam *** I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City *** Movin' all over like a jumpin' bean Take a look at that thing in the tight ass jeans Comin' your way now you may be in luck Don't you fret boy she's ready to buck *** I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City *** I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City I feel safe in New York City New York, New York, New York I feel safe in a cage in New York City