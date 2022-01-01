All you women who want a man of the street
But don't know which way you wanna turn
Just keep a-comin', and put your hand out to me
'Cause I'm the one who's gonna make you burn
***
I'm gonna take you down
Oh, down, down, down
So, don't you fool around
I'm gonna pull it, pull it, pull the trigger
***
Shoot to thrill, play to kill
Too many women with too many pills, yeah
Shoot to thrill, play to kill
I got my gun at the ready, gonna fire at will, yeah
***
I'm like evil, I get under your skin
Just like a bomb that's ready to blow
'Cause I'm illegal, I got everything
That all you women might need to know
***
I'm gonna take you down
Yeah, down, down, down
So, don't you fool around
I'm gonna pull it, pull it, pull the trigger
***
Shoot to thrill, play to kill
Too many women with too many pills, said
Shoot to thrill, play to kill
I got my gun at the ready, gonna fire at will
'Cause I shoot to thrill, and I'm ready to kill
I can't get enough and I can't get my fill
I shoot to thrill, play to kill
Yeah
***
Pull the trigger, pull it
Pull it, pull it, pull the trigger!
***
Oh
Shoot to thrill, play to kill
Too many women with too many pills, I said
Shoot to thrill, play to kill
I got my gun at the ready, going to fire at will
'Cause I shoot to thrill and I'm ready to kill
And I can't get enough and I can't get my fill
'Cause I shoot to thrill, play to kill
***
Yeah
***
Shoot you down, yeah
I'm gonna get you down to the bottom, girl
Shoot you, I'm gonna shoot you
Ooh, yeah
Yeah, yeah
I'm gonna shoot you down, yeah, yeah
I'm gonna get you down
Down, down, down, down
***
Shoot you, shoot you, shoot you, shoot you down
Shoot you, shoot you, shoot you down
Aah, aah, aah, aah, aah, aah yeah
***
I'm gonna shoot to thrill
Play to kill
Shoot to thrill