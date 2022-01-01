All you women who want a man of the street But don't know which way you wanna turn Just keep a-comin', and put your hand out to me 'Cause I'm the one who's gonna make you burn *** I'm gonna take you down Oh, down, down, down So, don't you fool around I'm gonna pull it, pull it, pull the trigger *** Shoot to thrill, play to kill Too many women with too many pills, yeah Shoot to thrill, play to kill I got my gun at the ready, gonna fire at will, yeah *** I'm like evil, I get under your skin Just like a bomb that's ready to blow 'Cause I'm illegal, I got everything That all you women might need to know *** I'm gonna take you down Yeah, down, down, down So, don't you fool around I'm gonna pull it, pull it, pull the trigger *** Shoot to thrill, play to kill Too many women with too many pills, said Shoot to thrill, play to kill I got my gun at the ready, gonna fire at will 'Cause I shoot to thrill, and I'm ready to kill I can't get enough and I can't get my fill I shoot to thrill, play to kill Yeah *** Pull the trigger, pull it Pull it, pull it, pull the trigger! *** Oh Shoot to thrill, play to kill Too many women with too many pills, I said Shoot to thrill, play to kill I got my gun at the ready, going to fire at will 'Cause I shoot to thrill and I'm ready to kill And I can't get enough and I can't get my fill 'Cause I shoot to thrill, play to kill *** Yeah *** Shoot you down, yeah I'm gonna get you down to the bottom, girl Shoot you, I'm gonna shoot you Ooh, yeah Yeah, yeah I'm gonna shoot you down, yeah, yeah I'm gonna get you down Down, down, down, down *** Shoot you, shoot you, shoot you, shoot you down Shoot you, shoot you, shoot you down Aah, aah, aah, aah, aah, aah yeah *** I'm gonna shoot to thrill Play to kill Shoot to thrill