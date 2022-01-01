Touch Too Much Şarkı Sözleri
It was one of those nights
When you turned out the lights
And everything comes into view
She was taking her time
I was losing my mind
There was nothing that she wouldn't do
***
It wasn't the first
It wasn't the last
She knew we was making love
I was so satisfied
Deep down inside
Like a hand in a velvet glove
***
Seems like a touch, a touch too much
Seems like a touch, a touch too much
Too much for my body, too much for my brain
This damn woman's gonna drive me insane
She's got a touch, a touch too much
***
She had the face of an angel
Smiling with sin
A body of Venus with arms
Dealing with danger
Stroking my skin
Let the thunder and lightening start
***
It wasn't the first
It wasn't the last
It wasn't that she didn't care
She wanted it hard
And wanted it fast
She liked it done medium rare
***
Seems like a touch, a touch too much
Seems like a touch, a touch too much
Too much for my body, too much for my brain
This damn woman's gonna drive me insane
She had a touch, a touch too much, touch me
***
Seems like a touch (touch too much)
You know it's much too much (much too much)
I really want to feel your (touch too much)
Girl you know you're giving me (much too much)
Seems like a touch
Just a dirty little touch
I really need your touch
'Cause you're much too much too much too much
***
Seems like a touch, a touch too much
Seems like a touch, a touch too much
Giving me a touch, a touch too much
Baby gotta a touch, a touch too much
Seems like a touch, a touch too much
***
A touch too much
A touch too much
A touch too much
A touch
Come on and touch me
Yeah