It was one of those nights When you turned out the lights And everything comes into view She was taking her time I was losing my mind There was nothing that she wouldn't do *** It wasn't the first It wasn't the last She knew we was making love I was so satisfied Deep down inside Like a hand in a velvet glove *** Seems like a touch, a touch too much Seems like a touch, a touch too much Too much for my body, too much for my brain This damn woman's gonna drive me insane She's got a touch, a touch too much *** She had the face of an angel Smiling with sin A body of Venus with arms Dealing with danger Stroking my skin Let the thunder and lightening start *** It wasn't the first It wasn't the last It wasn't that she didn't care She wanted it hard And wanted it fast She liked it done medium rare *** Seems like a touch, a touch too much Seems like a touch, a touch too much Too much for my body, too much for my brain This damn woman's gonna drive me insane She had a touch, a touch too much, touch me *** Seems like a touch (touch too much) You know it's much too much (much too much) I really want to feel your (touch too much) Girl you know you're giving me (much too much) Seems like a touch Just a dirty little touch I really need your touch 'Cause you're much too much too much too much *** Seems like a touch, a touch too much Seems like a touch, a touch too much Giving me a touch, a touch too much Baby gotta a touch, a touch too much Seems like a touch, a touch too much *** A touch too much A touch too much A touch too much A touch Come on and touch me Yeah