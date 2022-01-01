Who Made Who Şarkı Sözleri
The video game says "play me"
Face it on a level but it takes you every time on a one on one
Feeling running down your spine
Nothing gonna save your one last dime 'cause it own you
Through and through
***
The databank know my number
Says I gotta pay 'cause I made the grade last year
Feel it when I turn the screw
Kicks you round the world, there ain't a thing that it can't do
Do to you
***
Who made who, who made you?
Who made who, ain't nobody told you?
Who made who, who made you?
If you made them and they made you
Who picked up the bill, and who made who?
Yeah
Who made who
Who turned the screw?
***
Yeah, satellites send me picture
Get it in the eye, take it to the wire
Spinning like a dynamo
Feel it going round and round
Running out of chips, you got no line in an eight bit town
So don't look down, no
***
Who made who, who made you?
Who made who, ain't nobody told you?
Who made who, who made you?
If you made them and they made you
Who picked up the bill, and who made who?
Ain't nobody told you
Oh who made who?
Who made you?
Who made who (who made who)
And who made who (who made who)
Yeah
Nobody told you