Ace of Base

She leads a lonely life She leads a lonely life When she woke up late in the morning light And the day had just begun She opened up her eyes and thought "Oh, what a morning" It's not a day for work It's a day for catching tan Just lying on the beach and having fun She's going to get you All that she wants is another baby She's gone tomorrow, boy All that she wants is another baby, yeah All that she wants is another baby She's gone tomorrow, boy All that she wants is another baby, yeah So if you are in sight and the day is right She's the hunter, you're the fox The gentle voice that talks to you Won't talk forever It is a night for passion But the morning means goodbye Beware of what is flashing in her eyes She's going to get you All that she wants is another baby She's gone tomorrow, boy All that she wants is another baby, yeah All that she wants is another baby She's gone tomorrow, boy All that she wants is another baby, yeah (is another baby, yeah) Ahh Ahh All that she wants is another baby (is another baby) She's gone tomorrow, boy All that she wants is another baby, yeah (is another baby, yeah) All that she wants is another baby (is another baby) She's gone tomorrow, boy All that she wants is another baby, yeah (is another baby, yeah) All that she wants All that she wants