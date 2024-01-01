All That She Wants Şarkı Sözleri
Ace of Base
All That She Wants
-
She leads a lonely life
She leads a lonely life
When she woke up late in the morning light
And the day had just begun
She opened up her eyes and thought
"Oh, what a morning"
It's not a day for work
It's a day for catching tan
Just lying on the beach and having fun
She's going to get you
All that she wants is another baby
She's gone tomorrow, boy
All that she wants is another baby, yeah
All that she wants is another baby
She's gone tomorrow, boy
All that she wants is another baby, yeah
So if you are in sight and the day is right
She's the hunter, you're the fox
The gentle voice that talks to you
Won't talk forever
It is a night for passion
But the morning means goodbye
Beware of what is flashing in her eyes
She's going to get you
All that she wants is another baby
She's gone tomorrow, boy
All that she wants is another baby, yeah
All that she wants is another baby
She's gone tomorrow, boy
All that she wants is another baby, yeah (is another baby, yeah)
Ahh
Ahh
All that she wants is another baby (is another baby)
She's gone tomorrow, boy
All that she wants is another baby, yeah (is another baby, yeah)
All that she wants is another baby (is another baby)
She's gone tomorrow, boy
All that she wants is another baby, yeah (is another baby, yeah)
All that she wants
All that she wants