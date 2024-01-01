Ace of Base

Happy Nation Şarkı Sözleri
Laudate omnes gentes laudate
Magnificat in secula
Et anima mea laudate
Magnificat in secula
Happy nation, livin' in a happy nation
Where the people understand and dream of perfect man
Situation leading to sweet salvation
For the people, for the good, for mankind brotherhood
(We're traveling in time)
Ideas by man and only that will last
And over time, we've learned from the past
That no man's fit to rule the world alone
A man will die, but not his ideas
Happy nation, livin' in a happy nation
Where the people understand and dream of perfect man
Situation leading to sweet salvation
For the people, for the good, for mankind brotherhood
(We're traveling in time)
Tell 'em we've gone too far
Tell 'em we've gone too far (happy nation)
Come through and I will dance with you (happy nation)
Tell 'em we've gone too far (happy nation)
Come through and I will dance with you (happy nation)
Tell 'em we've gone too far
Come through and I will dance with you
Happy nation, livin' in a happy nation
Where the people understand and dream of perfect man
Situation leading to sweet salvation
For the people, for the good, for mankind brotherhood
Happy nation
Happy nation
Happy nation
Happy nation