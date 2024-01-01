Adam Levine

Chorus
My heart’s a stereo
It beats for you, so listen close
Hear my thoughts in every note, oh, oh
Make me your radio
And turn me up when you feel low
This melody was meant for you
Sing along to my stereo
Gym Class Heroes, baby!
If I was just another dusty record on the shelf
Would you blow me off and play me like everybody else?
If I asked you to scratch my back, could you manage that?
Like it read, Well, check it, Travie, I can handle that
Furthermore, I apologize for any skipping tracks
It’s just the last girl that played me left a couple cracks
I used to, used to, used to, used to, now I’m over that
‘Cause holding grudges over love is ancient artifacts
If I could only find a note to make you understand
I’d sing it softly in your ear and grab you by the hand
Just keep it stuck inside your head, like your favorite tune
And know my heart’s a stereo that only plays for you
Chorus
Oh, oh, oh, oh to my stereo
Oh, oh, oh, oh to sing along to my stereo
Let’s go!
If I was an old-school, fifty pound boombox
Would you hold me on your shoulder wherever you walk
Would you turn my volume up in front of the cops
And crank it higher every time they told you to stop
And all I ask is that you don’t get mad at me
When you have to purchase mad D batteries
Appreciate every mixtape your friends make
You never know we come and go like on the interstate
I think I finally found a note to make you understand
If you can hit it, sing along and take me by the hand
Just keep me stuck inside your head, like your favorite tune
You know my heart’s a stereo that only plays for you
Chorus
Oh, oh, oh, oh to my stereo
Oh, oh, oh, oh to sing along to my stereo
I only pray you’ll never leave me behind (never leave me)
Because good music can be so hard to find (so hard to find)
I’ll take your hand and pull it closer to mine
Thought love was dead, but now you’re changing my mind
Chorus
Oh, oh, oh, oh to my stereo
Oh, oh, oh, oh to sing along to my stereo – Yeah!
