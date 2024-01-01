Adam Levine

Chorus My heart’s a stereo It beats for you, so listen close Hear my thoughts in every note, oh, oh Make me your radio And turn me up when you feel low This melody was meant for you Sing along to my stereo Gym Class Heroes, baby! If I was just another dusty record on the shelf Would you blow me off and play me like everybody else? If I asked you to scratch my back, could you manage that? Like it read, Well, check it, Travie, I can handle that Furthermore, I apologize for any skipping tracks It’s just the last girl that played me left a couple cracks I used to, used to, used to, used to, now I’m over that ‘Cause holding grudges over love is ancient artifacts If I could only find a note to make you understand I’d sing it softly in your ear and grab you by the hand Just keep it stuck inside your head, like your favorite tune And know my heart’s a stereo that only plays for you Chorus Oh, oh, oh, oh to my stereo Oh, oh, oh, oh to sing along to my stereo Let’s go! If I was an old-school, fifty pound boombox Would you hold me on your shoulder wherever you walk Would you turn my volume up in front of the cops And crank it higher every time they told you to stop And all I ask is that you don’t get mad at me When you have to purchase mad D batteries Appreciate every mixtape your friends make You never know we come and go like on the interstate I think I finally found a note to make you understand If you can hit it, sing along and take me by the hand Just keep me stuck inside your head, like your favorite tune You know my heart’s a stereo that only plays for you Chorus Oh, oh, oh, oh to my stereo Oh, oh, oh, oh to sing along to my stereo I only pray you’ll never leave me behind (never leave me) Because good music can be so hard to find (so hard to find) I’ll take your hand and pull it closer to mine Thought love was dead, but now you’re changing my mind Chorus Oh, oh, oh, oh to my stereo Oh, oh, oh, oh to sing along to my stereo – Yeah! https://lyricstranslate.com