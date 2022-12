Aleyna Tilki

Every night I prayed for, prayed for clarity All while you were lying right there next to me You barely even noticed I was losing sleep You barely even noticed you were losing me *** Don't say shit to me Don't say a word to me Don't ask me to change Don't want your heart to break *** Words don't hurt no more I heard it all before Don't ask me to change Don't want your heart to break *** Don't want your heart to break, don't want your heart to break Ain't going backwards now, ain't going backwards now Ain't doing retrograde, ain't doing retrograde Ain't going backwards now, ain't going backwards now *** Is it just that you're so damn oblivious? Or is it just that you don't take me serious? Counting my excuses, more than millions I'm done with it, done with it, done with I don't even know what I'm doing here *** Don't say shit to me Don't say a word to me Don't ask me to change Don't want your heart to break *** Words don't hurt no more I heard it all before Don't ask me to change Don't want your heart to break *** Don't want your heart to break Don't want your heart to break Ain't going backwards now, ain't going backwards now Ain't doing retrograde, ain't doing retrograde Ain't going backwards now, ain't going backwards now *** Ain't doing retrograde Ain't going backwards now Ain't doing retrograde