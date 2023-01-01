Alphaville

-
Let's dance in style, let's dance for a while
Heaven can wait we're only watching the skies
Hoping for the best, but expecting the worst
Are you gonna drop the bomb or not?
***
Let us die young or let us live forever
We don't have the power, but we never say never
Sitting in a sandpit, life is a short trip
The music's for the sad man
***
Can you imagine when this race is won?
Turn our golden the faces into the sun
Praising our leaders, we're getting in tune
The music's played by the, the madman
***
Forever young
I want to be forever young
Do you really want to live forever?
Forever, and ever
***
Forever young
I want to be forever young
Do you really want to live forever?
Forever young
***
Some are like water, some are like the heat
Some are a melody and some are the beat
Sooner or later they all will be gone
Why don't they stay young?
***
It's so hard to get old without a cause
I don't want to perish like a fading horse
Youth's like diamonds in the sun
And diamonds are forever
***
So many adventures given up today
So many songs we forgot to play
So many dreams swinging out of the blue
Oh let it come true
***
Forever young
I want to be forever young
Do you really want to live forever
Forever, and ever?
***
Forever young
I want to be forever young
Do you really want to live forever
Forever, and ever?
***
Forever young
I want to be forever young
Do you really want to live forever
Forever young
-
-
I am an emigre,
I write to Germany
In foreign words,
A tongue of actuality
***
Hands in grey gloves
To Germany with love
A war between the wars
A war between the wars
***
Triumph over by
Gone sorrow
Can in unity be won
Let them all pursue this purpose
***
Till reality is gone
I am an unexpected spy
From the outside of my eye
Translate it first
***
Then comprehend
I'm here indeed
But there I stand
I write to Germany,
***
I write to Germany
To Germany with love,
To Germany with love
This is the turn of colours
***
All real, some still unseen
There is no more decision
'Cause there's too much in between
Let us build a nightmare nation
***
Learn and work as never yet
That this cold new generation
Faith in its own fears beget
Here comes the modern rat,
***
Here comes the terror squad
Ours is the salt of wisdom,
Here we come all dressed in black
From the ruins risen slowly
***
To the future turned we stand
Flourish in this blessing glory
Flourish German fatherland
I write to Germany,
***
I write to Germany
All quiet in Germany,
All quiet in Germany
-
This day's an invitation
And it's just for you
You've got a reservation
For the 17th of June
***
Open your eyes
And let the sun break in for a while
There may be something
That you've never seen inside (never seen in-)
***
Feel how your heart beats like a, a heavy machine
The sound of the traffic is like a silent dream
The dust in the park, the exhaust from the cars
Ascends in that heated afternoon, you touch a sweaty body
***
Summer in Berlin, it's alright (it's alright)
The day feels so tired
From the lead in the air and the fire in the skies
Life seemed to be a fault of grace, but it's okay
It gave you a kiss in the middle of the crossroads
***
Feel how your heart beats like a, a heavy machine
The sound of the traffic is like a silent dream
The dust in the park, the exhaust from the cars
Ascends in that heated afternoon, you touch a sweaty body
***
Summer in Berlin, it's alright, it's alright (it's alright)
The day feels so tired
From the lead in the air and the fire in the skies
Life seemed to be a fault of grace, but it's okay
It gave you a kiss in the middle of the crossroads
***
Summer in Berlin, summer in Berlin
It's alright, it's alright, it's alright
The heat of the sun which is stored in the pavement
Feels so fine
Here stands the innocent and there it comes, oh so wild
That's when you're longing for a summer by the wall
Summer in Berlin, summer in Berlin
***
It's a summer in Berlin
Here stands the innocent and there it comes, oh so wild
That's when you're longing for a summer by the wall
It's a summer by the wall
-
Baby
What do I do
Playing my tune for you
Just to get you in the mood
Everybody's going to hollywood
You're driving me mad
But I'm smiling to the crowd instead
A lot of money is at stake,
This is a hit and that's a fake
This is what you mean to me
This is what they all should see
Make a make up in a foolish style
Telling the truth by making a big lie
When I come, I come but nothing's at ease
Breaking up the whole is a modern disease
Maybe you think tomorrow's just a joke
It's a joke after joke after joke after joke
***
My love
Everything's an interview
And nothing's really new
And everybody's looking for clues
And you know what to do with a clue
***
My love
Get ready for the show
They're waiting and they will never go
This night is just a go
And it's only for show
Dig that deal and be a millionaire
***
Drinking cocktails in the stratosphere
Getting jetlagged with my business friends in these supersonic wonderlands
There's a flicker on the graphic display,
First he's smiling then he's fading away
Maybe he thinks tomorrow's just a joke
It's a joke after joke after joke after joke
-
I hear those voices from a radio
I switched it off because she told me so
She's an investigator, she's like an elevator
Nobody told me we'd be all alone
***
You know, somewhere my friend had left me in that red light zone, you know
She said, I've seen your deepest secrets now
They're just as lightning in the look of your eyes
***
I said, I want you baby, I said, I want some more
I said, I never ever felt it like that moment before
She's an assassin, she's melting steel in my heart
But I long for more
***
She said, I want your body, she said, I want your soul
She said, a fallen angel takes it and she'll never let go
She's an invader, she's from another world
But I beg for more and more
***
She's raising feelings cutting like a knife
She's pouring fire into my liquid life
There's no escaping from her mysteries
She gives me kisses of the strangest kind, she says
***
I know you'll like it, so come over here, she says
And let that rhythm filter through your body, dear
And then she
She always did it and she always will
She'll stay a hunter till the end of time (she'll stay a hunter till the end of time)
***
I said, I want you baby, I said, I want some more
I said, I never ever felt it like that moment before
She's an assassin, she's melting steel in my heart
But I long for more
***
She said, I want your body, she said, I want your soul
She said, a fallen angel takes it and she'll never let go
She's an invader, she's from another world
But I beg for more and more
***
I said, I want you baby, I said, I want some more
I said, I never ever felt it like that moment before
She's an assassin, she's melting steel in my heart
***
In my heart
In my heart
In my, in my, in my heart
***
In my heart, in my heart, in my heart
I said I want you baby, in my heart, never ever felt it, in my heart
-
Yeah
Get ready for the show
***
This is the time, now gimme that beat
Feel how the rhythm grips your feet
Kitty-Baby, take my hand
She's like a devil heaven sent
***
I'm in her arms and she's in mine
Maybe we'll make the film on time
Sitting in the 15th row
Oh, baby, baby, I love you so
***
We are the jet set society
We are the jet set
And the means liberty (liberty)
The jet set society
We are the jet set-set
We are the jet set-set society, woo
***
We're on the run, we know where to go
We got the ticket for the midnight show
Nights are burning out so fast
Hop on the beam, you won't be last
***
The Russians seem to be that way
We love 'em like we love D. Kaye
We need no money, we got it free
We are the high-high-high-high-high-society
***
We are the jet set society
We are the jet set
And the means liberty (liberty)
The jet set society
We are the jet set-set
We are the jet set-set society
***
We are the jet set
Hop on the beam
We are the jet set
Hop on the beam, ah
We are the jet set
Hop on the beam
We are the jet set
Hop on the beam, hop on the beam
***
Shine on society
Shine on liberty
Shine on luxury
Shine on society
***
Streets are full of love and fear
This could be the final year
Enrico's dead but still OK
We dance the streets, ooh, feeling well
***
If she's a liar, I'm her lover
If she's a priestess, I'm her cover
If she's a lady, I'm her man
If she's a man, I'll do what I can
***
We are the jet set society
We are the jet set
And the means liberty (liberty)
The jet set society
We are the jet set-set
The jet set-set society
***
And I do what I have to
***
Love is good
And we don't care
Love is good
And we don't care
Love is good
And we don't care
***
Love is good
And we don't care
Love is good
And we don't care
Love is good
And we don't care
Love is good
And we don't care
-
He's in the mood to touch the fire
He's in the mood to touch everything you are
He's in the mood to touch the fire
Touch the fire, touch the fire
***
Jacky's locked in a silent dream
He's watching movies on the TV-screen
He feels unsteady lights a cigarette
He's getting mellow in his cabinet
In his cabinet
***
Oh Jacky, when everything goes wrong
Get ready, for you've got to be so strong
It's so supersensual, so sentimental
Dial that cipher in your tears
The number to the golden years
***
You've got to touch the fire
Wake up, little boy
You've got to play with fire
Wake up
You've got to touch the fire
Wake up, little boy
You've got to play with fire
You've got to play with fire
***
Jacky hears it, is it her or not?
His eyes are burning 'cause the brain's too hot
He's sitting calmly on a swivel chair
(Talk to me, talk to me)
There's something coming from the upper stairs
From the upper stairs
***
Oh Jacky, when everything goes wrong
Get ready, for you've got to be so strong
It's so supersensual, so sentimental
Dial that cipher in your tears
The number to the golden years
***
Oh Jacky, when everything goes wrong
Get ready, for you've got to be, you've got to be so strong
It's so sensual, so sentimental
Dial that cipher in your tears
The number to the golden years
***
now listen to me Jacky
You were always so lonesome in that quiet lonely house
High on the hill (oh Jacky)
Just come, come and meet me
You know where and we'll take a nice holiday
Back in the old, old days (oh Jacky) of happiness
***
When everything goes wrong
Get ready, for you've got to be so strong
It's so sensual, so sentimental
Dial that cipher in your tears
Dial that cipher in your tears
In your tears
In your tears
-
Waiting
For a change in the weather
I'm waiting for a shift in the air
Could we get it together, ever
Hoping for your return, hoping for your sweet, sweet
Return
***
Hello
Is this heaven calling
Hello, hello, is somebody there, she must be somewhere
And then she says hello, hello, hello
She's really an angel
She stands in the sunshine
She's closing her eyes, she starting to dream,
She's pulling the strings
She's dreaming a strange dream
Where nothing is grey
Then she takes me away and she's pulling the strings
When she's playing with love
She's playing with love...
***
Counting
I count every second
And I'm standing
I stand in the rain, I walk up that lane
Which leads to the sunshine
She stands in the sunshine
She's closing her eyes
Then she takes me away and she's pulling the strings
When she's playing with love
She's playing with love...
-
It's a trick of my mind
Two faces bathing in the screen light
She's so soft and warm in my arms
I tune it into the scene
My hands are resting on her shoulders
When we're dancing away for a while
Oh, we're moving, we're falling
We step into the fire
By the hour of the wolf in a midnight dream
There's no reason to hurry
Just start the brand-new story
Set it alight, we're head over heels in love
Head over heels
The ringing of your laughter
It sounds like a melody
To once-forbidden places
We'll go for a while
***
The ringing of your laughter
It sounds like a melody
To once-forbidden places
We'll go for a while
***
It's the definite show
Our shadows resting in the moonlight
It's so clear and bright in your eyes
It's the touch of your sighs
My lips are resting on your shoulder
When we're moving so soft and slow
We need the ecstasy, the jealousy
The comedy of love
Like the Cary Grants and Kellys once before
Give me more tragedy, more harmony
And fantasy, my dear
And set it alight, just starting that satellite
Set it alight
***
The ringing of your laughter
It sounds like a melody
To once-forbidden places
We'll go for a while
***
The ringing of your laughter
It sounds like a melody
To once-forbidden places
We'll go for a while