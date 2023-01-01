Alphaville

Sounds Like a Melody It's a trick of my mind Two faces bathing in the screen light She's so soft and warm in my arms I tune it into the scene My hands are resting on her shoulders When we're dancing away for a while Oh, we're moving, we're falling We step into the fire By the hour of the wolf in a midnight dream There's no reason to hurry Just start the brand-new story Set it alight, we're head over heels in love Head over heels The ringing of your laughter It sounds like a melody To once-forbidden places We'll go for a while *** The ringing of your laughter It sounds like a melody To once-forbidden places We'll go for a while *** It's the definite show Our shadows resting in the moonlight It's so clear and bright in your eyes It's the touch of your sighs My lips are resting on your shoulder When we're moving so soft and slow We need the ecstasy, the jealousy The comedy of love Like the Cary Grants and Kellys once before Give me more tragedy, more harmony And fantasy, my dear And set it alight, just starting that satellite Set it alight *** The ringing of your laughter It sounds like a melody To once-forbidden places We'll go for a while *** The ringing of your laughter It sounds like a melody To once-forbidden places We'll go for a while

To Germany With Love I am an emigre, I write to Germany In foreign words, A tongue of actuality *** Hands in grey gloves To Germany with love A war between the wars A war between the wars *** Triumph over by Gone sorrow Can in unity be won Let them all pursue this purpose *** Till reality is gone I am an unexpected spy From the outside of my eye Translate it first *** Then comprehend I'm here indeed But there I stand I write to Germany, *** I write to Germany To Germany with love, To Germany with love This is the turn of colours *** All real, some still unseen There is no more decision 'Cause there's too much in between Let us build a nightmare nation *** Learn and work as never yet That this cold new generation Faith in its own fears beget Here comes the modern rat, *** Here comes the terror squad Ours is the salt of wisdom, Here we come all dressed in black From the ruins risen slowly *** To the future turned we stand Flourish in this blessing glory Flourish German fatherland I write to Germany, *** I write to Germany All quiet in Germany, All quiet in Germany

Summer in Berlin This day's an invitation And it's just for you You've got a reservation For the 17th of June *** Open your eyes And let the sun break in for a while There may be something That you've never seen inside (never seen in-) *** Feel how your heart beats like a, a heavy machine The sound of the traffic is like a silent dream The dust in the park, the exhaust from the cars Ascends in that heated afternoon, you touch a sweaty body *** Summer in Berlin, it's alright (it's alright) The day feels so tired From the lead in the air and the fire in the skies Life seemed to be a fault of grace, but it's okay It gave you a kiss in the middle of the crossroads *** Feel how your heart beats like a, a heavy machine The sound of the traffic is like a silent dream The dust in the park, the exhaust from the cars Ascends in that heated afternoon, you touch a sweaty body *** Summer in Berlin, it's alright, it's alright (it's alright) The day feels so tired From the lead in the air and the fire in the skies Life seemed to be a fault of grace, but it's okay It gave you a kiss in the middle of the crossroads *** Summer in Berlin, summer in Berlin It's alright, it's alright, it's alright The heat of the sun which is stored in the pavement Feels so fine Here stands the innocent and there it comes, oh so wild That's when you're longing for a summer by the wall Summer in Berlin, summer in Berlin *** It's a summer in Berlin Here stands the innocent and there it comes, oh so wild That's when you're longing for a summer by the wall It's a summer by the wall

Lies Baby What do I do Playing my tune for you Just to get you in the mood Everybody's going to hollywood You're driving me mad But I'm smiling to the crowd instead A lot of money is at stake, This is a hit and that's a fake This is what you mean to me This is what they all should see Make a make up in a foolish style Telling the truth by making a big lie When I come, I come but nothing's at ease Breaking up the whole is a modern disease Maybe you think tomorrow's just a joke It's a joke after joke after joke after joke *** My love Everything's an interview And nothing's really new And everybody's looking for clues And you know what to do with a clue *** My love Get ready for the show They're waiting and they will never go This night is just a go And it's only for show Dig that deal and be a millionaire *** Drinking cocktails in the stratosphere Getting jetlagged with my business friends in these supersonic wonderlands There's a flicker on the graphic display, First he's smiling then he's fading away Maybe he thinks tomorrow's just a joke It's a joke after joke after joke after joke

Fallen Angel I hear those voices from a radio I switched it off because she told me so She's an investigator, she's like an elevator Nobody told me we'd be all alone *** You know, somewhere my friend had left me in that red light zone, you know She said, I've seen your deepest secrets now They're just as lightning in the look of your eyes *** I said, I want you baby, I said, I want some more I said, I never ever felt it like that moment before She's an assassin, she's melting steel in my heart But I long for more *** She said, I want your body, she said, I want your soul She said, a fallen angel takes it and she'll never let go She's an invader, she's from another world But I beg for more and more *** She's raising feelings cutting like a knife She's pouring fire into my liquid life There's no escaping from her mysteries She gives me kisses of the strangest kind, she says *** I know you'll like it, so come over here, she says And let that rhythm filter through your body, dear And then she She always did it and she always will She'll stay a hunter till the end of time (she'll stay a hunter till the end of time) *** I said, I want you baby, I said, I want some more I said, I never ever felt it like that moment before She's an assassin, she's melting steel in my heart But I long for more *** She said, I want your body, she said, I want your soul She said, a fallen angel takes it and she'll never let go She's an invader, she's from another world But I beg for more and more *** I said, I want you baby, I said, I want some more I said, I never ever felt it like that moment before She's an assassin, she's melting steel in my heart *** In my heart In my heart In my, in my, in my heart *** In my heart, in my heart, in my heart I said I want you baby, in my heart, never ever felt it, in my heart

The Jet Set Yeah Get ready for the show *** This is the time, now gimme that beat Feel how the rhythm grips your feet Kitty-Baby, take my hand She's like a devil heaven sent *** I'm in her arms and she's in mine Maybe we'll make the film on time Sitting in the 15th row Oh, baby, baby, I love you so *** We are the jet set society We are the jet set And the means liberty (liberty) The jet set society We are the jet set-set We are the jet set-set society, woo *** We're on the run, we know where to go We got the ticket for the midnight show Nights are burning out so fast Hop on the beam, you won't be last *** The Russians seem to be that way We love 'em like we love D. Kaye We need no money, we got it free We are the high-high-high-high-high-society *** We are the jet set society We are the jet set And the means liberty (liberty) The jet set society We are the jet set-set We are the jet set-set society *** We are the jet set Hop on the beam We are the jet set Hop on the beam, ah We are the jet set Hop on the beam We are the jet set Hop on the beam, hop on the beam *** Shine on society Shine on liberty Shine on luxury Shine on society *** Streets are full of love and fear This could be the final year Enrico's dead but still OK We dance the streets, ooh, feeling well *** If she's a liar, I'm her lover If she's a priestess, I'm her cover If she's a lady, I'm her man If she's a man, I'll do what I can *** We are the jet set society We are the jet set And the means liberty (liberty) The jet set society We are the jet set-set The jet set-set society *** And I do what I have to *** Love is good And we don't care Love is good And we don't care Love is good And we don't care *** Love is good And we don't care Love is good And we don't care Love is good And we don't care Love is good And we don't care

In the Mood He's in the mood to touch the fire He's in the mood to touch everything you are He's in the mood to touch the fire Touch the fire, touch the fire *** Jacky's locked in a silent dream He's watching movies on the TV-screen He feels unsteady lights a cigarette He's getting mellow in his cabinet In his cabinet *** Oh Jacky, when everything goes wrong Get ready, for you've got to be so strong It's so supersensual, so sentimental Dial that cipher in your tears The number to the golden years *** You've got to touch the fire Wake up, little boy You've got to play with fire Wake up You've got to touch the fire Wake up, little boy You've got to play with fire You've got to play with fire *** Jacky hears it, is it her or not? His eyes are burning 'cause the brain's too hot He's sitting calmly on a swivel chair (Talk to me, talk to me) There's something coming from the upper stairs From the upper stairs *** Oh Jacky, when everything goes wrong Get ready, for you've got to be so strong It's so supersensual, so sentimental Dial that cipher in your tears The number to the golden years *** Oh Jacky, when everything goes wrong Get ready, for you've got to be, you've got to be so strong It's so sensual, so sentimental Dial that cipher in your tears The number to the golden years *** now listen to me Jacky You were always so lonesome in that quiet lonely house High on the hill (oh Jacky) Just come, come and meet me You know where and we'll take a nice holiday Back in the old, old days (oh Jacky) of happiness *** When everything goes wrong Get ready, for you've got to be so strong It's so sensual, so sentimental Dial that cipher in your tears Dial that cipher in your tears In your tears In your tears

A Victory of Love Waiting For a change in the weather I'm waiting for a shift in the air Could we get it together, ever Hoping for your return, hoping for your sweet, sweet Return *** Hello Is this heaven calling Hello, hello, is somebody there, she must be somewhere And then she says hello, hello, hello She's really an angel She stands in the sunshine She's closing her eyes, she starting to dream, She's pulling the strings She's dreaming a strange dream Where nothing is grey Then she takes me away and she's pulling the strings When she's playing with love She's playing with love... *** Counting I count every second And I'm standing I stand in the rain, I walk up that lane Which leads to the sunshine She stands in the sunshine She's closing her eyes Then she takes me away and she's pulling the strings When she's playing with love She's playing with love...