Anne-Marie

I will always remember
The day you kissed my lips
Light as a feather
And it went just like this
No, it's never been better
Than the summer of 2002 (ooh)
Uh, we were only eleven
But acting like grown-ups
Like we are in the present
Drinking from plastic cups
Singing, "Love is forever and ever"
Well, I guess that was true
***
Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods
On an old Mustang, where we sang
Songs with all our childhood friends
And it went like this, say
***
Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye
Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me
Better hit me, baby, one more time, uh
Paint a picture for you and me
On the days when we were young, uh
Singing at the top of both our lungs
***
Now we're under the covers
Fast forward to eighteen
We are more than lovers
Yeah, we are all we need
When we're holding each other
I'm taken back to 2002 (ooh)
Yeah
***
On the day we fell in love
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
***
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
On the day we fell in love
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
On the day we fell in love, love, love