Anne-Marie

I will always remember The day you kissed my lips Light as a feather And it went just like this No, it's never been better Than the summer of 2002 (ooh) Uh, we were only eleven But acting like grown-ups Like we are in the present Drinking from plastic cups Singing, "Love is forever and ever" Well, I guess that was true *** Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods On an old Mustang, where we sang Songs with all our childhood friends And it went like this, say *** Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me Better hit me, baby, one more time, uh Paint a picture for you and me On the days when we were young, uh Singing at the top of both our lungs *** Now we're under the covers Fast forward to eighteen We are more than lovers Yeah, we are all we need When we're holding each other I'm taken back to 2002 (ooh) Yeah *** Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods On an old Mustang, where we sang Songs with all our childhood friends And it went like this, say *** Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me Better hit me, baby, one more time, uh Paint a picture for you and me On the days when we were young, uh Singing at the top of both our lungs On the day we fell in love Ooh ooh, ooh ooh On the day we fell in love Ooh ooh, ooh ooh *** Dancing on the hood in the middle of the woods On an old Mustang, where we sang Songs with all our childhood friends Oh, now *** Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye Hold up, if you wanna go and take a ride with me Better hit me, baby, one more time Paint a picture for you and me On the days when we were young Singing at the top of both our lungs On the day we fell in love Ooh ooh, ooh ooh On the day we fell in love Ooh ooh, ooh ooh On the day we fell in love Ooh ooh, ooh ooh On the day we fell in love Ooh ooh, ooh ooh On the day we fell in love, love, love