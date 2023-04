Anne-Marie

I'm a bad girlfriend I'm a bad girlfriend *** You cancel plans for me I cancel ours on you Say I'd be back early I don't get in 'til 2 You ask me where I've been I tell you something vague Think I messed up again What can I say *** Your mum says that she hates me Thinks I'm fucking lazy Your friends keep on telling you to leave me 'cause I'm crazy I do some shit you can't forgive But you better get used to it *** I'm a bad girlfriend I'm a bad girlfriend You tell me your birthday I forgot again I'm a bad girlfriend I'm a bad girlfriend I can see you calling I'm not answering I'm laughing but I don't think that you're funny I'm staying 'cause you give me all your money I'm a bad girlfriend I'm a bad girlfriend *** I'm a, I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl Girlfriend *** I'm a, I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl Girlfriend, yeah *** You make me dinner then I order take-away You wanna meet my friends I say another day You trust me with your keys And I fuck up your car You're gonna stay with me I break your heart *** 'Cause I'm one in a million More like in a billion I don't think it's cheating if I'm kissing other women I do some shit you can't forgive And you better get used to it *** I'm a bad girlfriend I'm a bad girlfriend You tell me your birthday I forgot again I'm a bad girlfriend I'm a bad girlfriend I can see you calling I'm not answering I'm laughing but I don't think that you're funny I'm staying 'cause you give me all your money I'm a bad girlfriend I'm a bad girlfriend *** I'm a, I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl Girlfriend (but you already knew that) *** I'm a, I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl Girlfriend, yeah *** You should be with someone who's Always gonna wake up with you Always gonna tell you the truth And not lie to you like I do You should be with someone else Someone who is not myself You know I'm not good for your health And everyone else can tell I'm a bad girlfriend, yeah! *** I'm a, I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl Girlfriend (but you already knew that) *** I'm a, I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl Girlfriend, yeah *** I'm a, I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl Girlfriend (but you already knew that) *** I'm a, I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl I'm a, I'm a I'm a bad bad girl Girlfriend, yeah