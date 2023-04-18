Anne-Marie

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Nah
***
Ask you once, ask you twice now
There's lipstick on your collar
You say she's just a friend now
Then why don't we call her?
So you wanna go home with someone
To do all the things you used to do to me
I swear, I know you do
***
Used to take me out, in your fancy car
And make out in the rain
And when I ring you up
Don't know where you are
'Til I hear her say your name
Used to sing along, when you played guitar
That's a distant memory
Hope she treats you better than you treated me, ha
***
I'm onto you, yeah, you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving her all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done, uh
Ciao adios, I'm done
Ciao adios, I'm done
***
After three, after four times
Why did I bother?
Tell me how many more times
Does it take to get smarter?
Don't need to deny the hurt and the lies
And all of the things you did to me
I swear, I know you did
***
Now you take her out, in your fancy car
And you make out in the rain
And when she rings you up
She know where you are
But I know differently
Now she sings along, when you play guitar
Making brand new memories
Hope you treat her better than you treated me
***
I'm onto you, yeah, you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving her all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done (I'm done)
***
Ciao adios, I'm done (Yeah, yeah, no, no, no, no)
Ciao adios, I'm done (I'm done)
If you're giving her all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
***
And now you take her out, in your fancy car
And make out in the rain
And when she rings you up
She know where you are
But I know differently
Now she sings along, when you play guitar
Making brand new memories
Hope you treat her better than you treated me
***
I'm onto you, yeah, you
I'm not your number one
I saw you, with her
Kissing and having fun
If you're giving her all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done
***
Yeah, ciao adios, I'm done
(You get on with your life)
Ciao adios, I'm, I'm done
(I'll get on with my life)
If you're giving her all of your money and time
I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you
Ciao adios, I'm done