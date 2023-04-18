Anne-Marie

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Nah *** Ask you once, ask you twice now There's lipstick on your collar You say she's just a friend now Then why don't we call her? So you wanna go home with someone To do all the things you used to do to me I swear, I know you do *** Used to take me out, in your fancy car And make out in the rain And when I ring you up Don't know where you are 'Til I hear her say your name Used to sing along, when you played guitar That's a distant memory Hope she treats you better than you treated me, ha *** I'm onto you, yeah, you I'm not your number one I saw you, with her Kissing and having fun If you're giving her all of your money and time I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you Ciao adios, I'm done, uh Ciao adios, I'm done Ciao adios, I'm done *** After three, after four times Why did I bother? Tell me how many more times Does it take to get smarter? Don't need to deny the hurt and the lies And all of the things you did to me I swear, I know you did *** Now you take her out, in your fancy car And you make out in the rain And when she rings you up She know where you are But I know differently Now she sings along, when you play guitar Making brand new memories Hope you treat her better than you treated me *** I'm onto you, yeah, you I'm not your number one I saw you, with her Kissing and having fun If you're giving her all of your money and time I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you Ciao adios, I'm done (I'm done) *** Ciao adios, I'm done (Yeah, yeah, no, no, no, no) Ciao adios, I'm done (I'm done) If you're giving her all of your money and time I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you Ciao adios, I'm done *** And now you take her out, in your fancy car And make out in the rain And when she rings you up She know where you are But I know differently Now she sings along, when you play guitar Making brand new memories Hope you treat her better than you treated me *** I'm onto you, yeah, you I'm not your number one I saw you, with her Kissing and having fun If you're giving her all of your money and time I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you Ciao adios, I'm done *** Yeah, ciao adios, I'm done (You get on with your life) Ciao adios, I'm, I'm done (I'll get on with my life) If you're giving her all of your money and time I'm not gonna sit here wasting mine on you, yeah, you Ciao adios, I'm done