Anne-Marie

I don't want to lie, can we be honest? Right now while you're sittin' on my chest I don't know what I'd do without your comfort If you really go first, if you really left *** I don't know if I would be alive today With or without you like night and day Read and repeat every conversation Bein' with you every day is a Saturday But every Sunday, you've got me prayin' *** Don't you ever leave me, don't you ever go I've seen it on TV, I know how it goes Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold Don't you ever leave me Don't leave me alone (Don't leave me alo-) Don't leave me a- *** A-a-lone, ah-ah A-a-lone, ah-ah *** I don't want to call and you not answer Never see your face light up my phone Never see you singin' Tiny Dancer Every time my head hurts, every time I'm low *** 'Cause I don't know if I would be alive today With or without you, like night and day Everything about you uncomplicated Here with you every day is a Saturday But every Sunday, you've got me prayin' *** Don't you ever leave me, don't you ever go I've seen it on TV, I know how it goes Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold Don't you ever leave me, don't leave me alone (Don't leave me alo-) don't leave me a- *** A-a-lone, ah-ah A-a-lone, ah-ah (Don't leave me alo-) *** Don't you ever leave me Don't you ever go Don't you ever leave me, no *** Don't you ever leave me, don't you ever go I've seen it on TV, I know how it goes Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold Don't you ever leave me, don't leave me alone (Don't leave me alo-) *** Don't you ever leave me, don't you ever go I've seen it on TV, I know how it goes Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold Don't you ever leave me, don't leave me alone *** Even when you're angry, even when I'm cold Don't you ever leave me, don't leave me alone