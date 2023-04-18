Anne-Marie

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
***
You say you love me, I say you crazy
We're nothing more than friends
You're not my lover, more like a brother
I known you since we were like ten, yeah
***
Don't mess it up, talking that shit
Only gonna push me away, that's it
When you say you love me, that make me crazy
Here we go again
***
Don't go look at me with that look in your eye
You really ain't going away without a fight
You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite
I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times
***
Haven't I made it obvious?
Haven't I made it clear?
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
Haven't I made it obvious?
Haven't I made it clear?
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
***
Have you got no shame? You looking insane
Turning up at my door
It's two in the morning, the rain is pouring
Haven't we been here before?
***
Don't mess it up, talking that shit
Only gonna push me away, that's it
Have you got no shame? You looking insane
Here we go again
***
So don't go look at me with that look in your eye
You really ain't going away without a fight
You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite
I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times
***
Haven't I made it obvious? (Haven't I made it?)
Haven't I made it clear? (Haven't I made it clear?)
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
Haven't I made it obvious?
Haven't I made it clear? (Haven't I?)
Want me to spell it out for you? (To spell it out for you?)
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
***
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
That's how you f- spell "friends"
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
Get that shit inside your head
No, no, yeah, uh, ah
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
We're just friends
***
So don't go look at me with that look in your eye
You really ain't going nowhere without a fight
You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite
I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times
***
Haven't I made it obvious? (Have I not made it obvious?)
Haven't I made it clear? (I made it very clear)
Want me to spell it out for you? (Yo)
F-R-I-EN-D-S (I said F-R-I-E-N-D-S)
Haven't I made it obvious? (I made it very obvious)
Haven't I made it clear? (I made it very clear)
Want me to spell it out for you?
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
F-R-I-E-N-D-S
***
Mmm, ooh ooh, ooh ooh
Ah, ah-oh, ah