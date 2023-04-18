Our Song feat. Niall Horan Şarkı Sözleri
Anne-Marie Our Song feat. Niall Horan şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Anne-Marie Our Song feat. Niall Horan şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Our Song feat. Niall Horan sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Anne-Marie
Our Song feat. Niall Horan
Tüm Şarkıları
-
I'll be honest
I'm all right with me
Sunday mornings
In my own bedsheets
***
I've been waking up alone
I haven't thought of her for days
I'll be honest
It's better off this way
***
But every time I think that I can get you out my head
You never, ever let me forget
'Cause
***
Just when I think you're gone
Hear our song on the radio
Just like that, takes me back
To the places we used to go
And I've been trying but I just can't fight it
When I hear it, I just can't stop smiling
I remember you're gone
Baby, it's just a song on the radio
That we used to know
***
I'll be honest
I'm all right with me
Sunday mornings
In my own white tee
***
I've been waking up alone
I haven't thought of him for days
I'll be honest
It's better off this way
***
Every time I think that I can get you out my head
You never, ever let me forget
'Cause
***
Just when I think you're gone
Hear our song on the radio
Just like that, takes me back
To the places we used to go
And I've been trying but I just can't fight it
When I hear it, I just can't stop smiling
I remember you're gone
Baby, it's just a song on the radio
That we used to know
***
Just when I think you're gone
Hear our song on the radio
Just like that, takes me back
To the places we used to go
***
And I've been trying but I just can't fight it
When I hear it, I just can't stop smiling
I remember you're gone
Baby, it's just a song on the radio
And I've been trying but I just can't fight it
When I hear it, I just can't stop smiling
I remember you're gone
Baby, it's just a song on the radio
That we used to know