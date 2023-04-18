Anne-Marie

I'll be honest I'm all right with me Sunday mornings In my own bedsheets *** I've been waking up alone I haven't thought of her for days I'll be honest It's better off this way *** But every time I think that I can get you out my head You never, ever let me forget 'Cause *** Just when I think you're gone Hear our song on the radio Just like that, takes me back To the places we used to go And I've been trying but I just can't fight it When I hear it, I just can't stop smiling I remember you're gone Baby, it's just a song on the radio That we used to know *** I'll be honest I'm all right with me Sunday mornings In my own white tee *** I've been waking up alone I haven't thought of him for days I'll be honest It's better off this way *** Every time I think that I can get you out my head You never, ever let me forget 'Cause *** Just when I think you're gone Hear our song on the radio Just like that, takes me back To the places we used to go And I've been trying but I just can't fight it When I hear it, I just can't stop smiling I remember you're gone Baby, it's just a song on the radio That we used to know *** Just when I think you're gone Hear our song on the radio Just like that, takes me back To the places we used to go *** And I've been trying but I just can't fight it When I hear it, I just can't stop smiling I remember you're gone Baby, it's just a song on the radio And I've been trying but I just can't fight it When I hear it, I just can't stop smiling I remember you're gone Baby, it's just a song on the radio That we used to know