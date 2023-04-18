Psycho Şarkı Sözleri
Oh no, look who guessed your password right, huh
Oh no, and the girl you said who ain't your type
Is sendin' messages, messages, they never end
That's a whole lot of messages for just a friend
Oh no, had a feeling I knew what I'd find
***
You met up with Veronica late last night
You had a bit of Elena on the side
Was chattin' up Anita all last week
And now you're doin' Nina, how'd you even meet her?
Hittin' on Bianca, are you dumb?
Got with Alexandra and her mum
You're tellin' every girl they drive you mad
Yet you're callin' me the psychopath
***
I'm the psychopath
I'm the psychopath
Oh, I'm the psycho
I'm the psychopath
Oh, I'm the psycho
***
Oh no, you got to be kiddin'
You say how much you respect women
I'm buyin' your meals, I'm payin' your bills
While you're out here switchin' positions (ah)
Hold up, wait, babe, I ain't finished (hold up, wait, yeah)
All in my face, girl, you trippin' (why you trippin' for?)
It's not what it looks like, they're bruises not love bites
Good luck with the hole that you're diggin'
I don't fuck with Emily, on my life
Had to cut off Beverly, at least I tried (swear I tried)
All these other girls that I can't see (huh)
I just want a lil' Anne-Marie
***
Oh no, call me crazy all you like (uh)
Oh no, turns out I was fuckin' right
***
You met up with Veronica late last night
You had a bit of Elena on the side
Was chattin' up Anita all last week
And now you're doin' Nina, how'd you even meet her?
Hittin' on Bianca, are you dumb? (What)
Got with Alexandra and her mum (nah)
You're tellin' every girl they drive you mad (uh)
Yet you're callin' me the psychopath
***
I'm the psychopath
I'm the psychopath
Oh, I'm the psycho
I'm the psychopath
Oh, I'm the psycho
***
Oh, I'm the psycho