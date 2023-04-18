Oh no, look who guessed your password right, huh Oh no, and the girl you said who ain't your type Is sendin' messages, messages, they never end That's a whole lot of messages for just a friend Oh no, had a feeling I knew what I'd find *** You met up with Veronica late last night You had a bit of Elena on the side Was chattin' up Anita all last week And now you're doin' Nina, how'd you even meet her? Hittin' on Bianca, are you dumb? Got with Alexandra and her mum You're tellin' every girl they drive you mad Yet you're callin' me the psychopath *** I'm the psychopath I'm the psychopath Oh, I'm the psycho I'm the psychopath Oh, I'm the psycho *** Oh no, you got to be kiddin' You say how much you respect women I'm buyin' your meals, I'm payin' your bills While you're out here switchin' positions (ah) Hold up, wait, babe, I ain't finished (hold up, wait, yeah) All in my face, girl, you trippin' (why you trippin' for?) It's not what it looks like, they're bruises not love bites Good luck with the hole that you're diggin' I don't fuck with Emily, on my life Had to cut off Beverly, at least I tried (swear I tried) All these other girls that I can't see (huh) I just want a lil' Anne-Marie *** Oh no, call me crazy all you like (uh) Oh no, turns out I was fuckin' right *** You met up with Veronica late last night You had a bit of Elena on the side Was chattin' up Anita all last week And now you're doin' Nina, how'd you even meet her? Hittin' on Bianca, are you dumb? (What) Got with Alexandra and her mum (nah) You're tellin' every girl they drive you mad (uh) Yet you're callin' me the psychopath *** I'm the psychopath I'm the psychopath Oh, I'm the psycho I'm the psychopath Oh, I'm the psycho *** Oh, I'm the psycho