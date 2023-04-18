Anne-Marie

You know I want you It's not a secret I try to hide You know you want me So don't keep saying our hands are tied You claim it's not in the cards And fate is pulling you miles away And out of a reach from me But you're hearing my heart So who can stop me if I decide it's on my destiny? *** What if we rewrite the stars? Say you were made to be mine Nothing could keep us apart You'll be the one I was meant to find It's up to you, and it's up to me No one could say what we get to be So why don't we rewrite the stars? And maybe the world could be ours, tonight *** You think it's easy You think I don't wanna run to you, yeah But there are mountains (But there are mountains) And there are doors that we can't walk through I know you're wondering why Because we're able to be just you and me within these walls But when we go outside You're gonna wake up and see that it was hopeless after all *** No one can rewrite the stars How can you say you'll be mine? Everything keeps us apart And I'm not the one you were meant to find It's not up to you, it's not up to me, yeah When everyone tells us what we can be And how can we rewrite the stars? Say that the world can be ours, tonight *** All I want is to fly with you All I want is to fall with you So just give me all of you It feels impossible (It's not impossible) Is it impossible? Say that it's possible *** And how do we rewrite the stars? Say you were made to be mine And nothing can keep us apart 'Cause you are the one I was meant to find It's up to you, and it's up to me No one could say what we get to be And why don't we rewrite the stars? Changing the world to be ours *** You know I want you It's not a secret I try to hide But I can't have you We're bound to break and my hands are tied