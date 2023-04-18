Call it love and devotion Call it the mom's adoration (foundation) A special bond of creation, hah For all the single mums out there Going through frustration Clean Bandit, Sean-Da-Paul, Anne-Marie, sing, make them hear *** She works the night, by the water She's gonna stress, so far away from her father's daughter She just wants a life for her baby All on her own, no one will come She's got to save him (daily struggle) *** She tells him "ooh love No one's ever gonna hurt you, love" "I'm gonna give you all of my love" "Nobody matters like you" (stay up there, stay up there) She tells him "your life ain't gonna be nothing like my life" (straight) "You're gonna grow and have a good life" "I'm gonna do what I've got to do" (stay up there, stay up there) *** So, rockabye, baby, rockabye I'm gonna rock you Rockabye, baby, don't you cry Somebody's got you Rockabye, baby, rockabye I'm gonna rock you Rockabye, baby, don't you cry Ah, rockabye, no (Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye) (oh) Rockabye, yeah, yeah (Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye) *** Single mum, how're you doing out there? Facing the hard life without no fear (yeah) Just see and know that you really care 'Cause any obstacle come you well prepared (oh, no) And no, mamma you never shed tear 'Cause you haffi shed things year after year (na, na, na, na) And you give the youth love beyond compare (yeah) You find the school fee and the bus fare (yeah) Hmm, all when di pops disappear In a wrong bar can't find him nowhere Steadily you work flow, heavily you know, so you nah stop No time, no time for ya dear *** Now she gotta a six year old Trying to keep him warm Trying to keep all the cold When he looks her in the eyes He don't know he's safe when she says *** "Ooh love, no one's ever gonna hurt you, love" "I'm gonna give you all of my love" "Nobody matters like you" *** So, rockabye, baby, rockabye I'm gonna rock you Rockabye, baby, don't you cry Somebody's got you Rockabye, baby, rockabye I'm gonna rock you Rockabye, baby, don't you cry (Bidda-bang-bang-bang, alright then) Ah, rockabye, no (Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye) (Oh) Rockabye, yeah (Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye) (yeah) *** Rockabye, don't bother cry Lift up your head, lift it up to the sky, yo Rockabye, don't bother cry Angels around you, just dry your eye *** Now she gotta a six year old Trying to keep him warm Trying to keep all the cold When he looks her in the eyes He don't know he's safe when she says *** She tells him "ooh love No one's ever gonna hurt you, love" "I'm gonna give you all of my love" "Nobody matters like you" (stay up there, stay up there) She tells him "your life ain't gonna be nothing like my life" (straight) "You're gonna grow and have a good life" "I'm gonna do what I've got to do" (yeah) *** So, rockabye baby, rockabye (Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye) I'm gonna rock you Rockabye baby, don't you cry (Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye) Somebody's got you Rockabye baby, rockabye (Rockabye-rocka-rocka-rocka-bye) I'm gonna rock you Rockabye baby, don't you cry (Bidda-bang-bang-bang, alright then) Rockabye *** Rockabye, don't bother cry Lift up your head, lift it up to the sky, yo (Rockabye!) Rockabye, don't bother cry (yeah yeah) Angels around you, just dry your eye (Rockabye!) *** Rockabye, don't bother cry Lift up your head, lift it up to the sky, yo (Rockabye!) Rockabye, don't bother cry Angels around you, just dry your eye