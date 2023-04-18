Anne-Marie

Therapy Şarkı Sözleri
I'm dysfunctional
It's always been that way
It's nothing personal
Pull you in to push away
I'm emotional
I don't know if it's better if I'm on my own
It's nothing personal
And you're not to blame
***
It's not you, it's me
My personality
Needs that missing piece
***
I thought love was the answer to all of my problems
And kissing your lips was the key
All these tattoos and dancing
Distractions ain't working for me
So I think that maybe
I just need therapy
***
My own worst enemy
Again and again, insecurities
That you can only mend temporarily
I can see I'm hurting you, it's agony
And apologies
They won't change anything
***
It's not you, it's me
My personality
I need fixing, please
***
I thought love was the answer to all of my problems
And kissing your lips was the key
All these tattoos and dancing
Distractions ain't working for me
So I think that maybe
I just need therapy
I just need therapy
***
And after all is said and done
I'm running back to you
Maybe you'll be moving on
And found somebody new
As long as I have found myself
To win, sometimes you lose
And I can't believe that
***
I thought love was the answer to all of my problems
And kissing your lips was the key
All these tattoos and dancing
Distractions ain't working for me
So I think that maybe
I just needed therapy, ah
***
Just needed therapy, ah
Just needed therapy