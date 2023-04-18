Anne-Marie

I'm dysfunctional It's always been that way It's nothing personal Pull you in to push away I'm emotional I don't know if it's better if I'm on my own It's nothing personal And you're not to blame *** It's not you, it's me My personality Needs that missing piece *** I thought love was the answer to all of my problems And kissing your lips was the key All these tattoos and dancing Distractions ain't working for me So I think that maybe I just need therapy *** My own worst enemy Again and again, insecurities That you can only mend temporarily I can see I'm hurting you, it's agony And apologies They won't change anything *** It's not you, it's me My personality I need fixing, please *** I thought love was the answer to all of my problems And kissing your lips was the key All these tattoos and dancing Distractions ain't working for me So I think that maybe I just need therapy I just need therapy *** And after all is said and done I'm running back to you Maybe you'll be moving on And found somebody new As long as I have found myself To win, sometimes you lose And I can't believe that *** I thought love was the answer to all of my problems And kissing your lips was the key All these tattoos and dancing Distractions ain't working for me So I think that maybe I just needed therapy, ah *** Just needed therapy, ah Just needed therapy