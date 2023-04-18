Anne-Marie

I'm so stubborn, I know Ask my mother, she knows Honestly, always late All these years, not a damn thing changed *** I like crying too much I'm done lyin' to ya Make mistakes twice a day That's how I'm made *** 'Cause you can love me or hate me Nothing's gonna change me Ain't no time to play pretend (no, no) What you see is what you get (no, no) *** 'Cause that's just who I am If you don't like it, I don't give a damn Got enough drama, I don't need fake friends That's just who I am Don't need anyone to understand If you don't like it, I don't give a damn That's just who I am *** All my nails chewed up All my credit screwed up Misbehave ('have) ain't afraid ('fraid) It's how I'm made *** And you can love me or hate me Nothing's gonna change me Ain't no time to play pretend (no, no) What you see is what you get (no, no) *** 'Cause that's just who I am If you don't like it, I don't give a damn Got enough drama, I don't need fake friends That's just who I am Don't need anyone to understand If you don't like it, I don't give a damn That's just who I am *** I am, I am, I am It's just who I am I am, I am, I am It's just who I am *** Love me or hate me Nothing's gonna change me That's just how they made me, yeah 'Cause you can love me or hate me Nothing's gonna change me You can call me crazy And I may be *** But that's just who I am If you don't like it, I don't give a damn Got enough drama, I don't need fake friends That's just who I am Don't need anyone to understand If you don't like it, I don't give a damn That's just who I am *** I am, I am, I am Just who I am I am, I am, I am Just who I am (just who I am) *** Sorry