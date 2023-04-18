Who I Am Şarkı Sözleri
Anne-Marie Who I Am şarkı sözleri
I'm so stubborn, I know
Ask my mother, she knows
Honestly, always late
All these years, not a damn thing changed
***
I like crying too much
I'm done lyin' to ya
Make mistakes twice a day
That's how I'm made
***
'Cause you can love me or hate me
Nothing's gonna change me
Ain't no time to play pretend (no, no)
What you see is what you get (no, no)
***
'Cause that's just who I am
If you don't like it, I don't give a damn
Got enough drama, I don't need fake friends
That's just who I am
Don't need anyone to understand
If you don't like it, I don't give a damn
That's just who I am
***
All my nails chewed up
All my credit screwed up
Misbehave ('have) ain't afraid ('fraid)
It's how I'm made
***
And you can love me or hate me
Nothing's gonna change me
Ain't no time to play pretend (no, no)
What you see is what you get (no, no)
***
'Cause that's just who I am
If you don't like it, I don't give a damn
Got enough drama, I don't need fake friends
That's just who I am
Don't need anyone to understand
If you don't like it, I don't give a damn
That's just who I am
***
I am, I am, I am
It's just who I am
I am, I am, I am
It's just who I am
***
Love me or hate me
Nothing's gonna change me
That's just how they made me, yeah
'Cause you can love me or hate me
Nothing's gonna change me
You can call me crazy
And I may be
***
But that's just who I am
If you don't like it, I don't give a damn
Got enough drama, I don't need fake friends
That's just who I am
Don't need anyone to understand
If you don't like it, I don't give a damn
That's just who I am
***
I am, I am, I am
Just who I am
I am, I am, I am
Just who I am (just who I am)
***
Sorry