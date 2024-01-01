Arctic Monkeys

505 Şarkı Sözleri
I'm going back to 505
If it's a 7-hour flight or a 45-minute drive
In my imagination, you're waiting lying on your side
With your hands between your thighs
***
Stop and wait a sec,
Oh, when you look at me like that, my darling
What did you expect?
I probably still adore you with your hand around my neck
Or I did last time I checked
***
Not shy of a spark
A knife twists at the thought that I should fall short of the mark
Frightened by the bite, though it's no harsher than the bark
Middle of adventure, such a perfect place to start
***
I'm going back to 505
If it's a 7-hour flight or a 45-minute drive
In my imagination, you're waiting lying on your side
With your hands between your thighs
***
But I crumble completely when you cry
It seems like once again you've had to greet me with goodbye
I'm always just about to go and spoil a surprise
Take my hands off of your eyes too soon
***
I'm going back to 505,
If it's a 7-hour flight or a 45-minute drive
In my imagination, you're waiting lying on your side
With your hands between your thighs and a smile!