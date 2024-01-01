Arctic Monkeys

I'm going back to 505 If it's a 7-hour flight or a 45-minute drive In my imagination, you're waiting lying on your side With your hands between your thighs *** Stop and wait a sec, Oh, when you look at me like that, my darling What did you expect? I probably still adore you with your hand around my neck Or I did last time I checked *** Not shy of a spark A knife twists at the thought that I should fall short of the mark Frightened by the bite, though it's no harsher than the bark Middle of adventure, such a perfect place to start *** I'm going back to 505 If it's a 7-hour flight or a 45-minute drive In my imagination, you're waiting lying on your side With your hands between your thighs *** But I crumble completely when you cry It seems like once again you've had to greet me with goodbye I'm always just about to go and spoil a surprise Take my hands off of your eyes too soon *** I'm going back to 505, If it's a 7-hour flight or a 45-minute drive In my imagination, you're waiting lying on your side With your hands between your thighs and a smile!