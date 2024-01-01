Arctic Monkeys

Arabella's got some interstellar-gator skin boots And a helter skelter 'round her little finger and I ride it endlessly She's got a Barbarella silver swimsuit And when she needs to shelter from reality she takes a dip in my daydreams *** My days end best when this sunset gets itself Behind that little lady sitting on the passenger side It's much less picturesque without her catching the light The horizon tries but it's just not as kind on the eyes *** As Arabella As Arabella Just might have tapped into your mind and soul You can't be sure *** Arabella's got a 70's head But she's a modern lover It's an exploration, she's made of outer space And her lips are like the galaxy's edge And her kiss the colour of a constellation falling into place *** My days end best when this sunset gets itself Behind that little lady sitting on the passenger side It's much less picturesque without her catching the light The horizon tries but it's just not as kind on the eyes *** As Arabella As Arabella Just might have tapped into your mind and soul You can't be sure *** That's magic in a cheetah print coat Just a slip underneath it I hope Asking if I can have one of those Organic cigarettes that she smokes Wraps her lips round the Mexican coke Makes you wish that you were the bottle Takes a sip of your soul and it sounds like… *** Just might have tapped into your mind and soul You can't be sure