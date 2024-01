Arctic Monkeys

I wanna be your vacuum cleaner Breathing in your dust I wanna be your Ford Cortina I won't ever rust If you like your coffee hot Let me be your coffee pot You call the shots babe I just wanna be yours *** Secrets I have held in my heart Are harder to hide than I thought Maybe I just wanna be yours I wanna be yours, I wanna be yours Wanna be yours, wanna be yours, wanna be yours *** Let me be your 'leccy meter and I'll never run out And let me be the portable heater that you'll get cold without I wanna be your setting lotion (I wanna be) Hold your hair in deep devotion (How deep?) At least as deep as the Pacific Ocean I wanna be yours *** Secrets I have held in my heart Are harder to hide than I thought Maybe I just wanna be yours I wanna be yours, I wanna be yours Wanna be yours, wanna be yours, wanna be yours Wanna be yours, wanna be yours, wanna be yours... *** I wanna be your vacuum cleaner Breathing in your dust I wanna be your Ford Cortina I won't ever rust I just wanna be yours I just wanna be yours I just wanna be yours