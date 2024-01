You got the lights on in the afternoon And the nights are drawn out long And you’re kissing to cut through the gloom With a cough drop coloured tongue And you were sitting in the corner with the coats all piled high And I thought you might be mine In a small world on an exceptionally rainy Tuesday night In the right place and time *** When the zeros line up on the 24 hour clock When you know who’s calling even though the number is blocked When you walked around your house wearing my sky blue Lacoste And your knee socks *** Well you cured my January blues Yeah you made it all alright I got a feeling I might have lit the very fuse That you were trying not to light You were a stranger in my phonebook I was acting like I knew ‘Cause I had nothing to lose When the winter’s in full swing and your dreams just aren’t coming true Ain’t it funny what you’ll do *** The late afternoon The ghost in your room that you always thought didn’t approve of you knocking boots Never stopped you letting me get hold of the sweet spot by the scruff of your Knee socks *** You and me could have been a team Each had a half of a king and queen seat Like the beginning of Mean Streets You could Be My Baby *** (All the zeros lined up but the number’s blocked when you’ve come undone)