Arctic Monkeys

Now then Mardy Bum I've seen your frown And it's like looking down the barrel of a gun And it goes off And out come all these words Oh there's a very pleasant side to you A side I much prefer It's one that laughs and jokes around Remember cuddles in the kitchen Yeah, to get things off the ground And it was up, up and away Oh, but it's right hard to remember That on a day like today when you're all argumentative And you've got the face on *** Well now then Mardy Bum Oh I'm in trouble again, aren't I I thought as much Cause you turned over there Pulling that silent disappointment face The one that I can't bear *** Can't we laugh and joke around Remember cuddles in the kitchen Yeah, to get things off the ground And it was up, up and away Oh, but it's right hard to remember That on a day like today when you're all argumentative And you've got the face on *** Yeah I'm sorry I was late But I missed the train And then the traffic was a state And I can't be arsed to carry on in this debate That reoccurs ,oh when you say I don't care But of course I do, yeah I clearly do! *** So laugh and joke around Remember cuddles in the kitchen Yeah, to get things off the ground And it was up, up and away Still it's right hard to remember That on a day like today when you're all argumentative And you've got the face on