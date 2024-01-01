Arctic Monkeys

R U Mine Şarkı Sözleri
I'm a puppet on a string
Tracy Island, time-travelin' diamond cutter-shaped heartaches
Come to find you four in some velvet mornin' years too late
She's a silver linin', lone ranger ridin' through an open space
In my mind, when she's not right there beside me
***
I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be
And satisfaction feels like a distant memory
And I can't help myself
All I wanna ever say is, "Are you mine?"
***
Well, are you mine?
Are you mine?
Are you mine? Oh, ah
***
I guess what I'm tryin' to say is I need the deep end
Keep imaginin' meetin', wished away entire lifetimes
Unfair we're not somewhere misbehavin' for days
Great escape, lost track of time and space
She's a silver linin', climbin' on my desire
***
And I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be
And satisfaction feels like a distant memory
And I can't help myself
All I wanna ever say is, "Are you mine?"
Well, are you mine? (Are you mine tomorrow?)
Are you mine? (Or just mine tonight?)
Are you mine? (Are you mine? Mine?)
***
And the thrill of the chase moves in mysterious ways
So in case I'm mistaken, I
Just wanna hear you say, "You got me baby"
"Are you mine?"
***
She's a silver linin', lone ranger ridin' through an open space
In my mind, when she's not right there beside me
***
I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be
And satisfaction feels like a distant memory
And I can't help myself
All I wanna ever say is, "Are you mine?"
Well, are you mine? (Are you mine tomorrow?)
Are you mine? (Or just mine tonight?)
Are you mine? (Are you mine? Mine?)