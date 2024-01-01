Arctic Monkeys

I'm a puppet on a string Tracy Island, time-travelin' diamond cutter-shaped heartaches Come to find you four in some velvet mornin' years too late She's a silver linin', lone ranger ridin' through an open space In my mind, when she's not right there beside me *** I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be And satisfaction feels like a distant memory And I can't help myself All I wanna ever say is, "Are you mine?" *** Well, are you mine? Are you mine? Are you mine? Oh, ah *** I guess what I'm tryin' to say is I need the deep end Keep imaginin' meetin', wished away entire lifetimes Unfair we're not somewhere misbehavin' for days Great escape, lost track of time and space She's a silver linin', climbin' on my desire *** And I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be And satisfaction feels like a distant memory And I can't help myself All I wanna ever say is, "Are you mine?" Well, are you mine? (Are you mine tomorrow?) Are you mine? (Or just mine tonight?) Are you mine? (Are you mine? Mine?) *** And the thrill of the chase moves in mysterious ways So in case I'm mistaken, I Just wanna hear you say, "You got me baby" "Are you mine?" *** She's a silver linin', lone ranger ridin' through an open space In my mind, when she's not right there beside me *** I go crazy 'cause here isn't where I wanna be And satisfaction feels like a distant memory And I can't help myself All I wanna ever say is, "Are you mine?" Well, are you mine? (Are you mine tomorrow?) Are you mine? (Or just mine tonight?) Are you mine? (Are you mine? Mine?)