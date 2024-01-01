Snap Out of It Şarkı Sözleri
Arctic Monkeys
Snap Out of It
What's been happening in your world?
What have you been up to?
I heard that you fell in love
Or near enough
I gotta tell you the truth…
***
I wanna grab both your shoulders and shake baby
Snap out of it (Snap out of it)
I get the feeling I left it too late, but baby
Snap out of it (Snap out of it)
If that watch don't continue to swing or the fat lady fancies having a sing
I'll be here waiting ever so patiently for you to
Snap out of it
***
Forever isn't for everyone
Is forever for you?
It sounds like settling down or giving up
But it don't sound much like you girl
***
I wanna grab both your shoulders and shake baby
Snap out of it (Snap out of it)
I get the feeling I left it too late, but baby
Snap out of it (Snap out of it)
If that watch don't continue to swing or the fat lady fancies having a sing
I'll be here waiting ever so patiently for you to
Snap out of it
***
Under a spell you're hypnotized
Darling how could you be so blind?
(Snap out of it)
Under a spell you're hypnotized
Darling how could you be so blind?
***
I wanna grab both your shoulders and shake baby
Snap out of it (Snap out of it)
I get the feeling I left it too late, but baby
Snap out of it (Snap out of it)
If that watch don't continue to swing or the fat lady fancies having a sing
I'll be here waiting ever so patiently for you to
Snap out of it