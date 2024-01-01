Arctic Monkeys

What's been happening in your world? What have you been up to? I heard that you fell in love Or near enough I gotta tell you the truth… *** I wanna grab both your shoulders and shake baby Snap out of it (Snap out of it) I get the feeling I left it too late, but baby Snap out of it (Snap out of it) If that watch don't continue to swing or the fat lady fancies having a sing I'll be here waiting ever so patiently for you to Snap out of it *** Forever isn't for everyone Is forever for you? It sounds like settling down or giving up But it don't sound much like you girl *** I wanna grab both your shoulders and shake baby Snap out of it (Snap out of it) I get the feeling I left it too late, but baby Snap out of it (Snap out of it) If that watch don't continue to swing or the fat lady fancies having a sing I'll be here waiting ever so patiently for you to Snap out of it *** Under a spell you're hypnotized Darling how could you be so blind? (Snap out of it) Under a spell you're hypnotized Darling how could you be so blind? *** I wanna grab both your shoulders and shake baby Snap out of it (Snap out of it) I get the feeling I left it too late, but baby Snap out of it (Snap out of it) If that watch don't continue to swing or the fat lady fancies having a sing I'll be here waiting ever so patiently for you to Snap out of it