Do I Wanna Know Şarkı Sözleri
Arctic Monkeys
Do I Wanna Know
Have you got colour in your cheeks?
Do you ever get the fear that you can't shift the type
That sticks around like summat in your teeth
Are there some aces up your sleeve?
Have you no idea that you're in deep?
I dreamt about you nearly every night this week
How many secrets can you keep?
'Cause there's this tune I found that makes me think of you somehow
When I play it on repeat
Until I fall asleep
Spilling drinks on my settee
(Do I wanna know?)
If this feeling flows both ways
(Sad to see you go)
Was sorta hoping that you'd stay
(Baby, we both know)
That the nights were mainly made for saying
Things that you can't say tomorrow day
Crawling back to you
Ever thought of calling when you've had a few
'Cause I always do
Maybe I'm too
Busy being yours to fall for somebody new
Now I've thought it through
Crawling back to you
So have you got the guts?
Been wondering if your heart's still open
And if so I wanna know what time it shuts
Simmer down and pucker up
I'm sorry to interrupt
It's just I'm constantly on the cusp
Of trying to kiss you
I don't know if you feel the same as I do
We could be together, if you wanted to
***
(Do I wanna know?)
If this feeling flows both ways
(Sad to see you go)
Was sorta hoping that you'd stay
(Baby, we both know)
That the nights were mainly made for saying
Things that you can't say tomorrow day
***
Crawling back to you
Ever thought of calling when you've had a few
'Cause I always do
Maybe I'm too
Busy being yours to fall for somebody new
Now I've thought it through
Crawling back to you
***
(Do I wanna know?)
If this feeling flows both ways
(Sad to see you go)
Was sorta hoping that you'd stay
(Baby, we both know)
That the nights were mainly made for saying
Things that you can't say tomorrow day
***
(Do I wanna know?)
Too busy being yours to fall
(Sad to see you go)
Ever thought of calling, darling?
(Do I wanna know?)
Do you want me crawling back to you?