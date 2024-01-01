Arctic Monkeys

Have you got colour in your cheeks? Do you ever get the fear that you can't shift the type That sticks around like summat in your teeth Are there some aces up your sleeve? Have you no idea that you're in deep? I dreamt about you nearly every night this week How many secrets can you keep? 'Cause there's this tune I found that makes me think of you somehow When I play it on repeat Until I fall asleep Spilling drinks on my settee (Do I wanna know?) If this feeling flows both ways (Sad to see you go) Was sorta hoping that you'd stay (Baby, we both know) That the nights were mainly made for saying Things that you can't say tomorrow day Crawling back to you Ever thought of calling when you've had a few 'Cause I always do Maybe I'm too Busy being yours to fall for somebody new Now I've thought it through Crawling back to you So have you got the guts? Been wondering if your heart's still open And if so I wanna know what time it shuts Simmer down and pucker up I'm sorry to interrupt It's just I'm constantly on the cusp Of trying to kiss you I don't know if you feel the same as I do We could be together, if you wanted to *** (Do I wanna know?) If this feeling flows both ways (Sad to see you go) Was sorta hoping that you'd stay (Baby, we both know) That the nights were mainly made for saying Things that you can't say tomorrow day *** Crawling back to you Ever thought of calling when you've had a few 'Cause I always do Maybe I'm too Busy being yours to fall for somebody new Now I've thought it through Crawling back to you *** (Do I wanna know?) If this feeling flows both ways (Sad to see you go) Was sorta hoping that you'd stay (Baby, we both know) That the nights were mainly made for saying Things that you can't say tomorrow day *** (Do I wanna know?) Too busy being yours to fall (Sad to see you go) Ever thought of calling, darling? (Do I wanna know?) Do you want me crawling back to you?