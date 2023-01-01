Break Free feat. Zedd Şarkı Sözleri
Ariana Grande Break Free feat. Zedd şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Ariana Grande Break Free feat. Zedd şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Break Free feat. Zedd sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Ariana Grande
Break Free feat. Zedd
Tüm Şarkıları
-
If you want it, take it
I should have said it before
Tried to hide it, fake it
I can't pretend anymore
***
I only want to die alive
Never by the hands of a broken heart
I don't wanna hear you lie tonight
Now that I've become who I really am
***
This is the part when I say I don't want ya
I'm stronger than I've been before
This is the part when I break free
'Cause I can't resist it no more
***
This is the part when I say I don't want ya
I'm stronger than I've been before
This is the part when I break free
'Cause I can't resist it no more
***
You were better, deeper
I was under your spell
Like a deadly fever, yeah, babe
On the highway to hell
***
I only want to die alive
Never by the hands of a broken heart
I don't wanna hear you lie tonight
Now that I've become who I really am
***
This is the part when I say I don't want ya
I'm stronger than I've been before
This is the part when I break free
'Cause I can't resist it no more
***
This is the part when I say I don't want ya
I'm stronger than I've been before
This is the part when I break free
'Cause I can't resist it no more
***
Thought of your body, I came alive
It was lethal, it was fatal
In my dreams it felt so right
But I woke up every time
Oh baby
***
This is the part when I say I don't want ya
I'm stronger than I've been before
This is the part when I break free
'Cause I can't resist it no more
***
This is the part when I say I don't want ya
I'm stronger than I've been before
This is the part when I break free
'Cause I can't resist it no more