Ariana Grande

If you want it, take it I should have said it before Tried to hide it, fake it I can't pretend anymore *** I only want to die alive Never by the hands of a broken heart I don't wanna hear you lie tonight Now that I've become who I really am *** This is the part when I say I don't want ya I'm stronger than I've been before This is the part when I break free 'Cause I can't resist it no more *** This is the part when I say I don't want ya I'm stronger than I've been before This is the part when I break free 'Cause I can't resist it no more *** You were better, deeper I was under your spell Like a deadly fever, yeah, babe On the highway to hell *** I only want to die alive Never by the hands of a broken heart I don't wanna hear you lie tonight Now that I've become who I really am *** This is the part when I say I don't want ya I'm stronger than I've been before This is the part when I break free 'Cause I can't resist it no more *** This is the part when I say I don't want ya I'm stronger than I've been before This is the part when I break free 'Cause I can't resist it no more *** Thought of your body, I came alive It was lethal, it was fatal In my dreams it felt so right But I woke up every time Oh baby *** This is the part when I say I don't want ya I'm stronger than I've been before This is the part when I break free 'Cause I can't resist it no more *** This is the part when I say I don't want ya I'm stronger than I've been before This is the part when I break free 'Cause I can't resist it no more