Ariana Grande

I know what I came to do And that ain't gonna change So go ahead and talk your talk 'Cause I won't take the bait I'm over here doing what I like I'm over here working day and night And if my real ain't real enough I'm sorry for you bae *** Let's find a light inside our universe now Where ain't nobody keep on holding us down Just come and get it let them say what they say 'Cause I'm about to put them all away *** Focus on me Focus on me Focus on me Focus on me *** Focus on me (focus) Focus on me (focus on me) Focus on me (focus) Focus on me (focus on me) *** I can tell you're curious It's written on your lips Ain't no need to hold it back Go head and talk your shit I know you're hoping that I'll react I know you're hoping I'm looking back But if my real ain't real enough Then I don't know what is *** Let's find a light inside our universe now Where ain't nobody keep on holding us down Just come and get it let them say what they say 'Cause I'm about to put them all away *** Focus on me Focus on me Focus on me Focus on me *** Focus on me (focus) Focus on me (focus on me) Focus on me (focus) Focus on me (focus on me) *** One, two, three Come on girls You know I like it Come on now *** Let's find a light inside our universe now Where ain't nobody keep on holding us down Just come and get it let them say what they say 'Cause I'm about to put them all away *** Focus on me Focus on me (you know I like it when you focus on me) *** Focus on me Focus on me (focus on me!) Focus on me (focus) Focus on me (focus on me) Focus on me (focus) Focus on me (focus on me) *** Focus on me Focus on me Focus on me Focus on me *** Focus on me (focus) Focus on me (focus on me) Focus on me (focus) Focus on me (focus on me)