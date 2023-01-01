Focus Şarkı Sözleri
Ariana Grande Focus şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Ariana Grande Focus şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Focus sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
I know what I came to do
And that ain't gonna change
So go ahead and talk your talk
'Cause I won't take the bait
I'm over here doing what I like
I'm over here working day and night
And if my real ain't real enough
I'm sorry for you bae
***
Let's find a light inside our universe now
Where ain't nobody keep on holding us down
Just come and get it let them say what they say
'Cause I'm about to put them all away
***
Focus on me
Focus on me
Focus on me
Focus on me
***
Focus on me (focus)
Focus on me (focus on me)
Focus on me (focus)
Focus on me (focus on me)
***
I can tell you're curious
It's written on your lips
Ain't no need to hold it back
Go head and talk your shit
I know you're hoping that I'll react
I know you're hoping I'm looking back
But if my real ain't real enough
Then I don't know what is
***
Let's find a light inside our universe now
Where ain't nobody keep on holding us down
Just come and get it let them say what they say
'Cause I'm about to put them all away
***
Focus on me
Focus on me
Focus on me
Focus on me
***
Focus on me (focus)
Focus on me (focus on me)
Focus on me (focus)
Focus on me (focus on me)
***
One, two, three
Come on girls
You know I like it
Come on now
***
Let's find a light inside our universe now
Where ain't nobody keep on holding us down
Just come and get it let them say what they say
'Cause I'm about to put them all away
***
Focus on me
Focus on me (you know I like it when you focus on me)
***
Focus on me
Focus on me (focus on me!)
Focus on me (focus)
Focus on me (focus on me)
Focus on me (focus)
Focus on me (focus on me)
***
Focus on me
Focus on me
Focus on me
Focus on me
***
Focus on me (focus)
Focus on me (focus on me)
Focus on me (focus)
Focus on me (focus on me)