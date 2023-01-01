Ariana Grande

I'm so into you
I can barely breathe
And all I wanna do
Is to fall in deep
***
But close ain't close enough
'Til we cross the line, hey, yeah
So name a game to play
And I'll roll the dice, hey
***
Oh, baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move (ooh, ooh)
Before I make a move (ooh, ooh)
***
So, baby, come light me up
And maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous
But, baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you
***
Got everyone watchin' us
So, baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous
But, baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you
Ooh, yeah
***
This could take some time, hey
I made too many mistakes
Better get this right, right, baby
***
Oh, baby, look what you started
The temperature's rising in here
Is this gonna happen?
Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move (ooh, ooh)
Before I make a move (ooh, ooh)
***
So, baby, come light me up
And maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous
But, baby, that's how I want it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you
***
Got everyone watchin' us
So, baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous
But, baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you ('cause I'm so into you)
***
Tell me what you came here for
'Cause I can't, I can't wait no more
I'm on the edge with no control
And I need, I need you to know
You to know, oh, yeah
***
So, baby, come light me up (light me up)
And maybe I'll let you on it
A little bit dangerous (dangerous)
But, baby, that's how I want it (how I want it)
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you
***
Got everyone watchin' us (watchin' us)
So, baby, let's keep it secret
A little bit scandalous (scandalous)
But, baby, don't let them see it
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you
***
So come light me up
So come light me up, my baby
Little dangerous
A little dangerous, my baby
A little less conversation and a little more touch my body
'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you