Ariana Grande

I'm so into you I can barely breathe And all I wanna do Is to fall in deep *** But close ain't close enough 'Til we cross the line, hey, yeah So name a game to play And I'll roll the dice, hey *** Oh, baby, look what you started The temperature's rising in here Is this gonna happen? Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move (ooh, ooh) Before I make a move (ooh, ooh) *** So, baby, come light me up And maybe I'll let you on it A little bit dangerous But, baby, that's how I want it A little less conversation and a little more touch my body 'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you *** Got everyone watchin' us So, baby, let's keep it secret A little bit scandalous But, baby, don't let them see it A little less conversation and a little more touch my body 'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you Ooh, yeah *** This could take some time, hey I made too many mistakes Better get this right, right, baby *** Oh, baby, look what you started The temperature's rising in here Is this gonna happen? Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move (ooh, ooh) Before I make a move (ooh, ooh) *** So, baby, come light me up And maybe I'll let you on it A little bit dangerous But, baby, that's how I want it A little less conversation and a little more touch my body 'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you *** Got everyone watchin' us So, baby, let's keep it secret A little bit scandalous But, baby, don't let them see it A little less conversation and a little more touch my body 'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you ('cause I'm so into you) *** Tell me what you came here for 'Cause I can't, I can't wait no more I'm on the edge with no control And I need, I need you to know You to know, oh, yeah *** So, baby, come light me up (light me up) And maybe I'll let you on it A little bit dangerous (dangerous) But, baby, that's how I want it (how I want it) A little less conversation and a little more touch my body 'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you *** Got everyone watchin' us (watchin' us) So, baby, let's keep it secret A little bit scandalous (scandalous) But, baby, don't let them see it A little less conversation and a little more touch my body 'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you *** So come light me up So come light me up, my baby Little dangerous A little dangerous, my baby A little less conversation and a little more touch my body 'Cause I'm so into you, into you, into you