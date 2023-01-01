Ariana Grande

Oh, yeah *** Wake up in my bed I just wanna have a good day Think it in my head Then it happens how it should, ayy Twelve o'clock, I got a team meeting Then a meditation at like one thirty Then I ride to the studio Listenin' to some shit I wrote *** Good karma, my aesthetic (aesthetic) Keep my conscience clear, that's why I'm so magnetic Manifest it (yeah), I finessed it (I finessed it) Take my pen and write some love letters to heaven *** Just like magic (baby) Just like magic (oh, yeah) Middle finger to my thumb and then I snap it Just like magic (yeah) I'm attractive (oh, yeah) I get everything I want 'cause I attract it (oh) *** Say, lookin' at my phone But I'm tryna disconnect it (oh, yeah) Read a fuckin' book I be tryna stay connected (yeah) Say it's tricky at the top Gotta keep a slim ego for a thick wallet Losing friends left and right But I just send 'em love and light (oh, whoa) *** Good karma, my aesthetic (my aesthetic) Keep my conscience clear, that's why I'm so magnetic Manifest it (ooh), I finessed it (ooh) Take my pen and write some love letters to heaven *** Just like magic Just like magic Middle finger to my thumb and then I snap it, ayy Just like magic I'm attractive I get everything I want 'cause I attract it *** Say, I don't wanna waste your time on some dumb shit Password to your phone, you can miss me with that shit Redesign your brain, we gon' make some new habits Just like magic (just like magic) Just like magic *** Just like magic (baby) Just like magic (oh) Middle finger to my thumb and then I snap it Just like magic (oh) I'm attractive (uh) I get everything I want 'cause I attract it ('Cause I attract it, babe) (Mm, mm) (Mm, babe, yeah, mm)