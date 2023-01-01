Just Like Magic Şarkı Sözleri
Ariana Grande
Just Like Magic
Oh, yeah
***
Wake up in my bed
I just wanna have a good day
Think it in my head
Then it happens how it should, ayy
Twelve o'clock, I got a team meeting
Then a meditation at like one thirty
Then I ride to the studio
Listenin' to some shit I wrote
***
Good karma, my aesthetic (aesthetic)
Keep my conscience clear, that's why I'm so magnetic
Manifest it (yeah), I finessed it (I finessed it)
Take my pen and write some love letters to heaven
***
Just like magic (baby)
Just like magic (oh, yeah)
Middle finger to my thumb and then I snap it
Just like magic (yeah)
I'm attractive (oh, yeah)
I get everything I want 'cause I attract it (oh)
***
Say, lookin' at my phone
But I'm tryna disconnect it (oh, yeah)
Read a fuckin' book
I be tryna stay connected (yeah)
Say it's tricky at the top
Gotta keep a slim ego for a thick wallet
Losing friends left and right
But I just send 'em love and light (oh, whoa)
***
Good karma, my aesthetic (my aesthetic)
Keep my conscience clear, that's why I'm so magnetic
Manifest it (ooh), I finessed it (ooh)
Take my pen and write some love letters to heaven
***
Just like magic
Just like magic
Middle finger to my thumb and then I snap it, ayy
Just like magic
I'm attractive
I get everything I want 'cause I attract it
***
Say, I don't wanna waste your time on some dumb shit
Password to your phone, you can miss me with that shit
Redesign your brain, we gon' make some new habits
Just like magic (just like magic)
Just like magic
***
Just like magic (baby)
Just like magic (oh)
Middle finger to my thumb and then I snap it
Just like magic (oh)
I'm attractive (uh)
I get everything I want 'cause I attract it
('Cause I attract it, babe)
(Mm, mm)
(Mm, babe, yeah, mm)