Ariana Grande

Right now, I'm in a state of mind I wanna be in like all the time Ain't got no tears left to cry *** So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up (Oh, yeah) *** I'm pickin' it up (Yeah), pickin' it up (Yeah) Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up Yeah, we turnin' it up *** Ain't got no tears in my body I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it Don't matter how, what, where, who tries it We out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin' *** Comin' out, even when it's rainin' down Can't stop now, can't stop so shut your mouth Shut your mouth, and if you don't know Then now you know it, babe Know it, babe, yeah *** Right now, I'm in a state of mind I wanna be in like all the time Ain't got no tears left to cry So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (Oh, yeah) I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up *** Oh, I just want you to come with me We on another mentality Ain't got no tears left to cry (To cry) So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (Oh, yeah) I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up *** Pickin' it up (Yeah), pickin' it up (Yeah) Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up (We turnin' it up) Yeah, we turnin' it up *** They point out the colours in you, I see 'em too And, boy, I like 'em, I like 'em, I like 'em We're way too fly to partake in all this hate We out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin' *** Comin' out, even when it's rainin' down Can't stop now, can't stop, so shut your mouth Shut your mouth, and if you don't know Then now you know it, babe Know it, babe, yeah *** Right now, I'm in a state of mind I wanna be in like all the time Ain't got no tears left to cry So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (Oh, yeah) I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up *** Oh, I just want you to come with me We on another mentality Ain't got no tears left to cry (To cry) So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (Oh, yeah) I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up *** Comin' out, even when it's rainin' down Can't stop now (Hmm, oh) Shut your mouth Ain't got no tears left to cry Oh yeah, oh yeah *** Oh, I just want you to come with me We on another mentality Ain't got no tears left to cry (Cry) So I'm pickin' it up (Yeah), pickin' it up (Oh yeah) I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up *** Pickin' it up, pickin' it up Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up Yeah, we turnin' it up