Ariana Grande

Uh-huh!
It's Iggy Iggs!
I got one more problem with you girl, hey!
***
Hey baby, even though I hate ya, I wanna love ya (I want you)
And even though I can't forgive ya, I really want to (I want you)
Tell me, tell me, baby, why can't you leave me?
'Cause even though I shouldn't want it, I gotta have it (I want you)
***
Head in the clouds
Got no weight on my shoulders
I should be wiser, and realize that I've got
***
One less problem without ya
I got one less problem without ya
I got one less problem without ya (I got one less, one less problem)
Problem, problem, problem (I got one less, one less problem)
Let's go
***
I know you're never gonna wake up
I gotta give up (but it's you)
I know I shouldn't ever call back or let you come back (but it's you)
Every time you touch me and say you love me, I get a little bit breathless
I shouldn't want it (but it's you)
***
Head in the clouds
Got no weight on my shoulders
I should be wiser, and realize that I've got
***
One less problem without ya
I got one less problem without ya
I got one less problem without ya (I got one less, one less problem)
Problem, problem, problem (I got one less, one less problem)
***
It's Iggy Iggs!
Uh, what you got?
Smart money bettin' I'll be better off without you
In no time I'll be forgettin' all about you
You sayin' that you know but I really, really doubt you understand
My life is easy when I ain't around you
***
Iggy Iggy, too big to be here stressin'
I'm thinkin' I love the thought of you more than I love your presence
And the best thing now is probably for you to exit
I let you go, let you back, I finally learned my lesson
No half-stepping, either you want it or you just playin'
I'm listenin' to you knowin' I can't believe what you're sayin'
There's a million yous, baby boo, so don't be dumb
I got 99 problems but you won't be one
Like what
***
Mm-mm na-na-na (one less, one less problem)
Mm-mm, yeah (one less, one less problem)
***
Head in the clouds
Got no weight on my shoulders
I should be wiser, and realize that I've got
***
One less problem without ya (hey)
I got one less problem without ya (no, babe)
I got one less problem without ya (ooh, ooh, baby) (I got one less, one less problem)
Problem, problem, problem (I got one less, one less problem, problem)
Hey
I got one less, one less, yeah (I got one less, one less problem)