Ariana Grande

Mmm Hey, yeah (That's just for fun) (What?) *** I'm not one to stick around One strike and you're out, baby Don't care if I sound crazy But you never let me down, no, no That's why when the sun's up, I'm stayin' Still layin' in your bed, singin' *** Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Got all this time on my hands Might as well cancel our plans, yeah I could stay here for a lifetime *** So lock the door And throw out the key Can't fight this no more It's just you and me And there's nothing I, nothing I, I can do I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you *** So go ahead and drive me insane Baby, run your mouth I still wouldn't change being stuck with you Stuck with you, stuck with you I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby *** There's nowhere we need to be No, no, no I'ma get to know you better Kinda hope we're here forever There's nobody on these streets If you told me that the world's ending Ain't no other way that I could spend it *** Oh, oh, oh, oh Got all this time in my hands Might as well cancel our plans (yeah) I could stay here forever *** So lock the door And throw out the key Can't fight this no more It's just you and me And there's nothing I, nothing I, I can do I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you *** So go ahead and drive me insane Baby, run your mouth I still wouldn't change being stuck with you Stuck with you, stuck with you I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you *** Whoa, whoa, oh Baby, come take all my time Go on, make me lose my mind We got all that we need here tonight *** I lock the door (lock the door) And throw out the key Can't fight this no more (can't fight this no more) It's just you and me And there's nothing I, nothing I'd rather do I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you *** So go ahead and drive me insane Baby, run your mouth I still wouldn't change All this lovin' you, hatin' you, wantin' you I'm stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with You, you Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you