Ariana Grande

Thought I'd end up with Sean But he wasn't a match Wrote some songs about Ricky Now I listen and laugh Even almost got married And for Pete, I'm so thankful Wish I could say "thank you" to Malcolm 'Cause he was an angel *** One taught me love One taught me patience And one taught me pain Now, I'm so amazing Say I've loved and I've lost But that's not what I see So, look what I got Look at what you taught me And for that, I say *** Thank you, next (next) Thank you, next (next) Thank you, next I'm so grateful for my ex *** Thank you, next (next) Thank you, next (next) Thank you, next (next) I'm so *** Spend more time with my friends I ain't worried 'bout nothin' Plus, I met someone else We're havin' better discussions I know they say I move on too fast But this one gon' last 'Cause her name is Ari And I'm so good with that (so good with that) *** She taught me love (love) She taught me patience (patience) She handles pain (pain) That amazing (yeah, she's amazing) I've loved and I've lost (yeah, yeah) But that's not what I see (yeah, yeah) 'Cause look what I've found (yeah, yeah) Ain't no need for searching And for that, I say *** Thank you, next (thank you, next) Thank you, next (thank you, next) Thank you, next (thank you) I'm so grateful for my ex Thank you, next (thank you, next) Thank you, next (said thank you, next) Thank you, next (next) I'm so grateful for my ex *** Thank you, next Thank you, next Thank you, next I'm so *** One day I'll walk down the aisle Holding hands with my mama I'll be thanking my dad 'Cause she grew from the drama Only wanna do it once, real bad Gon' make that last God forbid something happens Least this song is a smash (song is a smash) *** I've got so much love (love) Got so much patience (patience) I've learned from the pain (pain) I turned out amazing (turned out amazing) I've loved and I've lost (yeah, yeah) But that's not what I see (yeah, yeah) 'Cause look what I've found (yeah, yeah) Ain't no need for searching And for that, I'll say *** Thank you, next (thank you, next) Thank you, next (thank you, next) Thank you, next *** I'm so grateful for my ex Thank you, next (thank you, next) Thank you, next (said thank you, next) Thank you, next (next) *** I'm so grateful for my ex Thank you, next Thank you, next Thank you, next Yeah, yee Thank you, next Thank you, next Thank you, next Yeah, yee