Been spendin’ most their lives Livin’ in the gangsta’s paradise Been spendin’ most their lives Livin’ in the gangsta’s paradise Keep spendin’ most our lives Livin’ in the gangsta’s paradise Keep spendin’ most our lives Livin’ in the gangsta’s paradise *** Been spendin’ most their lives Livin’ in the gangsta’s paradise Keep spendin’ most our lives Livin’ in the gangsta’s *** Tell me why are we So blind to see That the ones we hurt Are you and me? Tell me why are we So blind to see That the ones we hurt Are you and me? *** Been spendin’ most their lives Livin’ in the gangsta’s paradise Been spendin’ most their lives Livin’ in the gangsta’s paradise Keep spendin’ most our lives Livin’ in the gangsta’s paradise Keep spendin’ most our lives Livin’ in the gangsta’s *** Tell me why are we So blind to see That the ones we hurt Are you and me? Tell me why are we So blind to see That the ones we hurt Are you and me?