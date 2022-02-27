No Body Şarkı Sözleri
It's your touch it's your kiss
Something I don't wanna miss
It's your skin it's your lips
It feels like such a gift
***
I watch you when you sleep
Cause I can't get enough
Oooh when you're lovin me
Sometimes it's just too much that
***
I can't live without you
Don't wanna love no one else but you
Nobody, nobody, nobody no
Nobody, nobody, nobody no
***
Ain't nobody loved me like you do
I just figured it out
No ending love between me and you
And I know you feel the same way too
***
I don't wanna move not a little bit
Unless it's with you that's the way it is
Believe me what I say is true
I can't live without you
***
Girl you take the words from my lips cause I feel the same
And I don't wanna spend a night without you again
No, yes you're the one girl yes you're the only
Dadda Dice never intend to leave you lonely
Cause life without you is like summer with no sunshine
Bring back the days when we only had fun time
I'm happy that you took time to think
And realize that we were really meant to be girl