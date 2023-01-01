We were young, posters on the wall Praying we're the ones that the teacher wouldn't call We would stare at each other 'Cause we were always in trouble *** And all the cool kids did their own thing I was on the outside, always looking in Yeah, I was there but I wasn't They never really cared if I was in *** We all need that someone Who gets you like no one else Right when you need it the most We all need a soul to rely on A shoulder to cry on A friend through the highs and the lows *** I'm not gonna make it alone La-la-la-la-la la La-la-la-la-la 'lone I'm not gonna make it alone La-la-la-la-la la La-la-la-la-la 'lone *** Then I saw your face, your forgiving eyes Looking back at me from the other side Like you understood me And I'm never letting you go, oh *** We all need that someone Who gets you like no one else Right when you need it the most We all need a soul to rely on A shoulder to cry on A friend through the highs and the lows *** I'm not gonna make it alone La-la-la-la-la la La-la-la-la-la 'lone I'm not gonna make it alone La-la-la-la-la la La-la-la-la-la 'lone *** I'm not gonna make it alone La-la-la-la-la la La-la-la-la-la 'lone I'm not gonna make it alone La-la-la-la-la la La-la-la-la-la 'lone *** I'm not gonna make it alone La-la-la-la-la-la 'lone I'm not gonna make it alone La-la-la-la-la la La-la-la-la-la 'lone *** 'Cause you are that someone That gets me like no one else Right when I need it the most And I'll be the one you rely on A shoulder to cry on A friend through the highs and the lows *** I'm not gonna make it alone La-la-la-la-la la La-la-la-la-la-la 'lone I'm not gonna make it alone La-la-la-la-la la La-la-la-la-la-la 'lone *** I'm not gonna make it alone La-la-la-la-la la La-la-la-la-la-la 'lone I'm not gonna make it alone La-la-la-la-la la La-la-la-la-la-la 'lone I'm not gonna make it alone