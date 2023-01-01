Alone feat. Alan Walker Şarkı Sözleri
Ava Max
Alone feat. Alan Walker
Tüm Şarkıları
We were young, posters on the wall
Praying we're the ones that the teacher wouldn't call
We would stare at each other
'Cause we were always in trouble
***
And all the cool kids did their own thing
I was on the outside, always looking in
Yeah, I was there but I wasn't
They never really cared if I was in
***
We all need that someone
Who gets you like no one else
Right when you need it the most
We all need a soul to rely on
A shoulder to cry on
A friend through the highs and the lows
***
I'm not gonna make it alone
La-la-la-la-la la
La-la-la-la-la 'lone
I'm not gonna make it alone
La-la-la-la-la la
La-la-la-la-la 'lone
***
Then I saw your face, your forgiving eyes
Looking back at me from the other side
Like you understood me
And I'm never letting you go, oh
***
We all need that someone
Who gets you like no one else
Right when you need it the most
We all need a soul to rely on
A shoulder to cry on
A friend through the highs and the lows
***
I'm not gonna make it alone
La-la-la-la-la la
La-la-la-la-la 'lone
I'm not gonna make it alone
La-la-la-la-la la
La-la-la-la-la 'lone
***
I'm not gonna make it alone
La-la-la-la-la la
La-la-la-la-la 'lone
I'm not gonna make it alone
La-la-la-la-la la
La-la-la-la-la 'lone
***
I'm not gonna make it alone
La-la-la-la-la-la 'lone
I'm not gonna make it alone
La-la-la-la-la la
La-la-la-la-la 'lone
***
'Cause you are that someone
That gets me like no one else
Right when I need it the most
And I'll be the one you rely on
A shoulder to cry on
A friend through the highs and the lows
***
I'm not gonna make it alone
La-la-la-la-la la
La-la-la-la-la-la 'lone
I'm not gonna make it alone
La-la-la-la-la la
La-la-la-la-la-la 'lone
***
I'm not gonna make it alone
La-la-la-la-la la
La-la-la-la-la-la 'lone
I'm not gonna make it alone
La-la-la-la-la la
La-la-la-la-la-la 'lone
I'm not gonna make it alone