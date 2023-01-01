She's a miracle
She's a miracle, oh, oh, oh, ooh
Diamonds
She turns tears to diamonds, whoa-oh
Tryin'
To find that silver linin', whoa-oh-oh
And once in a while
I'll go walkin' in the twilight, countin' down to midnight
Close my eyes and wait for her to shine
I'm hidin' in the shadows, prayin' that she'll break free
In the dark of the night, she got danger on her mind
She's a million dollar baby, nobody can explain it
She broke out of her chains, turned the fire into rain
She's a million dollar baby, she bound to drive you crazy
She's a miracle
She's a miracle, oh, oh, oh, ooh
Heart broke, oh-oh
You can't keep her down, no, oh-oh (ah, ah, ah)
Ice-cold, oh-oh
Just comin' back to life, no, oh-oh-oh
She broke out of her chains, turned the fire into rain
She's a million dollar baby, she bound to drive you crazy
She's a miracle
She's a miracle, oh, oh, oh, ooh
Ma-ma-ma-ma-ma, ma-ma-ma-ma-ma, miracle
Ma-ma-ma-ma-ma, ma-ma-ma-ma-ma, miracle
Ma-ma-ma-ma-ma, ma-ma-ma-ma-ma
She's a miracle, oh, oh, oh, ooh
She broke out of her chains, turned the fire into rain
She's a million dollar baby, she bound to drive you crazy
She's a miracle (she's a miracle, yeah-yeah)
She's a miracle, oh, oh, oh, ooh
