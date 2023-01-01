She's a miracle She's a miracle, oh, oh, oh, ooh *** Diamonds She turns tears to diamonds, whoa-oh Tryin' To find that silver linin', whoa-oh-oh *** And once in a while I'll go walkin' in the twilight, countin' down to midnight Close my eyes and wait for her to shine I'm hidin' in the shadows, prayin' that she'll break free *** In the dark of the night, she got danger on her mind She's a million dollar baby, nobody can explain it She's a miracle She's a miracle, oh, oh, oh, ooh *** She broke out of her chains, turned the fire into rain She's a million dollar baby, she bound to drive you crazy She's a miracle She's a miracle, oh, oh, oh, ooh *** Heart broke, oh-oh You can't keep her down, no, oh-oh (ah, ah, ah) Ice-cold, oh-oh Just comin' back to life, no, oh-oh-oh *** And once in a while I'll go walkin' in the twilight, countin' down to midnight Close my eyes and wait for her to shine I'm hidin' in the shadows, prayin' that she'll break free *** In the dark of the night, she got danger on her mind She's a million dollar baby, nobody can explain it She's a miracle She's a miracle, oh, oh, oh, ooh *** She broke out of her chains, turned the fire into rain She's a million dollar baby, she bound to drive you crazy She's a miracle She's a miracle, oh, oh, oh, ooh *** Ma-ma-ma-ma-ma, ma-ma-ma-ma-ma, miracle Ma-ma-ma-ma-ma, ma-ma-ma-ma-ma, miracle Ma-ma-ma-ma-ma, ma-ma-ma-ma-ma She's a miracle, oh, oh, oh, ooh *** In the dark of the night, she got danger on her mind She's a million dollar baby, nobody can explain it She's a miracle She's a miracle, oh, oh, oh, ooh (she's a miracle) *** She broke out of her chains, turned the fire into rain She's a million dollar baby, she bound to drive you crazy She's a miracle (she's a miracle, yeah-yeah) She's a miracle, oh, oh, oh, ooh *** Ma-ma-ma-ma-ma, ma-ma-ma-ma-ma, miracle Ma-ma-ma-ma-ma, ma-ma-ma-ma-ma, miracle (whoa-oh-oh) Ma-ma-ma-ma-ma, ma-ma-ma-ma-ma (oh-oh-oh) She's a miracle, oh, oh, oh, ooh