My Head & My Heart Şarkı Sözleri
Ava Max
My Head & My Heart
Baby, now and then
I think about me now and who I could have been
And then I picture all the perfect that we lived
'Til I cut the strings on your tiny violin, oh whoa
***
My mind's got a m-m-mind of its own right now
And it makes me hate me
I'll explode like a dynamite if I can't decide, baby
***
My head and my heart are torturing me, yeah
'Cause my mind, and your arms, I go to extremes, yeah
When angels tell me run, and monsters call it love, oh
My head and my heart are caught in-between, yeah
***
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
***
Tell me yes or no
Asking the heavens, "Should I stay or should I go?"
You held my hand when I had nothing left to hold
And now I'm on a roll, oh
Oh whoa
***
My mind's got a m-m-mind of its own right now
And it makes me hate me
I'll explode like a dynamite if I can't decide, baby
***
My head and my heart are torturing me, yeah
'Cause my mind, and your arms, I go to extremes, yeah
When angels tell me run, and monsters call it love, oh
My head and my heart are caught in-between, yeah
***
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
***
I'm standin' at the crossroads
I cross my heart with X and O's
Which way leads to forever?
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh
God only knows
***
My head and my heart are torturing me, yeah
'Cause my mind, and your arms, I go to extremes, yeah
When angels tell me run, and monsters call it love, oh
My head (my head) and my heart (my heart)
Are caught in-between, yeah
***
La-la-la-la-la (oh)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la (oh)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la (La, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, oh)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la (oh yeah)
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la