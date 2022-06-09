Baby, now and then I think about me now and who I could have been And then I picture all the perfect that we lived 'Til I cut the strings on your tiny violin, oh whoa *** My mind's got a m-m-mind of its own right now And it makes me hate me I'll explode like a dynamite if I can't decide, baby *** My head and my heart are torturing me, yeah 'Cause my mind, and your arms, I go to extremes, yeah When angels tell me run, and monsters call it love, oh My head and my heart are caught in-between, yeah *** La-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la-la-la *** Tell me yes or no Asking the heavens, "Should I stay or should I go?" You held my hand when I had nothing left to hold And now I'm on a roll, oh Oh whoa *** My mind's got a m-m-mind of its own right now And it makes me hate me I'll explode like a dynamite if I can't decide, baby *** My head and my heart are torturing me, yeah 'Cause my mind, and your arms, I go to extremes, yeah When angels tell me run, and monsters call it love, oh My head and my heart are caught in-between, yeah *** La-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la-la-la *** I'm standin' at the crossroads I cross my heart with X and O's Which way leads to forever? Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh God only knows *** My head and my heart are torturing me, yeah 'Cause my mind, and your arms, I go to extremes, yeah When angels tell me run, and monsters call it love, oh My head (my head) and my heart (my heart) Are caught in-between, yeah *** La-la-la-la-la (oh) La-la-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la (oh) La-la-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la (La, la-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, oh) La-la-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la (oh yeah) La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la